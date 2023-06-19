Unpolished scaffolding in an old garage next door

A disused neighborhood garage in the Rotterdam district of Delfshaven now provides space for a massive loft. The architectural firm Kumiki retained the building’s massiveness and raw appearance as much as possible and added sleek geometric shapes, natural materials and color as accents.

Because the municipality of Rotterdam is committed to reducing the number of cars in the city centre, many garages in the neighborhood are becoming empty. Kevin Veenhuizen and Guillaume Pfefferl of the architectural firm Kumiki were commissioned by Rotterdam project developer Métre Carré to convert one such former neighborhood garage into a loft.

An interesting job, according to Veenhuizen and Pfefferl, because a garage offers a lot of space. Allure then “transforms it into a crafty home while maintaining some industrial details,” he says. “This was not our commitment. We wanted to create a future-proof and authentic space, one that does not hide the existing quality, but is appreciated.

open and original

Kumiki has kept the space divided into a basement and a floor at street level as open as possible and in more or less original condition. The solid hull is kept in sight; Because it has been sandblasted, the plank pattern and wood grain of the formwork is again visible.

The pipes attached to the ceiling have also been kept in view. The ceiling and pipes have been painted a warm red, giving ‘weight’ and warmth to this over 4 meter high space.

The open floor plan allows you to see the entire space from the street side to the rear courtyard: a 24 meter long line of sight. The courtyard at the back contributes to the light and fresh air in the room. A void has been created in the front of the building, allowing light to fall onto the ground floor and into the deep basement.

large elements

All spaces flow into each other as much as possible. A steel spiral staircase and walkway connect the two levels of the loft to each other and to the street. A large blue cupboard also creates a connecting element in the void; The wardrobe wall is a great spatial gesture that fits the entire scale.

The heart of the loft is the kitchen island, which is placed between two concrete columns and finished with blue tiles. As Kumiki points out, it creates a solid element that is essential in this large space. A wall of glass bricks has been placed here to break up the concrete hull and bring light into the central area. Light points are placed at random places behind the wall.

Kumiki has also added rounded shapes and natural materials, in contrast to the unpolished look of concrete. There is a cylinder shower on the floor. The element is placed separately from the ceiling and wall so that light shines along it and the wood cladding gives a warm look.

multifunctional

loft, with a total floor space of 313 m22, is designed in such a way that the space can be used for a variety of functions, explains Kumiki. For example, a basement with a pantry can also serve as a home office, bed and breakfast, or guest house for friends. “It has all the amenities,” says Kumiki. “That makes GarageLoft very future-proof.”