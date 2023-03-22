Unreal Editor for Fortnite amazes the world with its experiences based on Unreal Engine 5

The technical capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 have an increasing impact on Fortnite. Epic Games has confirmed the publication of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, a set of tools that allows users and developers to create their own catalog of experiences within the giant battle royale. In a way it’s an extension of Creative mode, only with more powerful options that expand the creation possibilities. You can see its official trailer at the head of this news.

Fortnite launches new experiences

The graphic muscle of these experiences is evident. Epic Games currently offers three interactive examples that you can play yourself with friends. Go to the links of each one and add them to the queue to be able to play them.

“Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC app for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite. Over time, UEFN will evolve to incorporate most of the tools available in Unreal Engine, ”says Epic Games on its official website. “Currently in public beta, UEFN opens the doors to a wide variety of games and experiencesRanging from highly stylized, flat-shaded team battles to ultra-realistic simulations that you can play directly in the version of Fortnite you already have installed.”

In December of last year, Fortnite began its journey in the latest version of the Epic Games graphic engine through the front door. Unreal Engine 5.1 It came to battle royale incorporating systems like Lumen. This global lighting solution completely changes the reflections and how shadows fall on the scenes according to the change of day and night cycle in real time.

Fortnite is currently available in format free to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android mobile devices.

Source: Epic Games