Unreleased image reveals that the heroine would have more than one costume in the adaptation; Check out! – CinePOP Cinema

Before the moviebatgirl‘ be cancelled, an official image had already shown that the costume of the heroine lived by Leslie Grace it would be pretty faithful to the comics.

The costume shown was quite simple, as it only consisted of a leather jumpsuit in addition to his mask and cape.

However, it looks like she would wear more than one uniform throughout the plot.

An unpublished behind-the-scenes image released by a user of reddit shows that the heroine’s definitive costume would be armored, with armor plates throughout its length, such as the chest, shoulders and forearms.

In addition, it would have a lighter color and yellow details.





During an interview at the International Red Sea Festival, the directors Adil El Arbi It is Billall Fallah talked about the recent cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ for the Warner Bros.saying that the whole process was quite traumatic (via deadline).

“It was a traumatic experience”Billall commented.

“At that time, it was unprecedented; It was like history was being made, but in a bizarre way.”El Arbi completed.

Previously, the CEO of Warner Bros. discovery, David Zaslavexplained the reason for the cancellation not only of the aforementioned feature, but of other projects of the company.

“To be honest, we get rid of productions that aren’t helping us. It’s much more than a count of dollars we’re saving from a potential expense. It’s more than just numbers. It is about the restructuring and organization of this universe. We want quality over quantity,” he said.

In addition to Leslie grace, Brendan Fraser It is Michael keaton the cast would still have JK Simmons (James Gordon) Jacob Scipio (Anthony Bressi), Ivory Aquino (Alysia Yeoh) Rebecca Front, corey johnson It is Ethan Kai.

Christina Hodson was responsible for the script.