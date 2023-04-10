Unreleased song between Drake and Billie Eilish leaks on the internet

Song between Drake and Billie Eilish could be a hit.

An unreleased song by drake in colaboration with Billie Eilish leaked on the internet this Sunday (9). The track, titled “Blind Faith” brings a beautiful vocal from the Canadian rapper with the smooth voice of the young American singer. Fans were excited by the news, but also wondering how the track leaked.

It remains to be seen whether “Blind Faith” will be a standalone single or a track on Drake’s next album. However, the fact that the song was leaked could affect the official release planning. The rapper has not yet commented on the matter, nor Billie Eilish. This same weekend, an unpublished song by Drake with Lil Uzi Vert also leaked on the networks.

Drake and Billie Eilish fans are eager to officially hear the song as it leaked online and is not available on streaming platforms. The unprecedented collaboration of the two artists promises to be a success, as both have a loyal fan base and a successful career.

Song leaks before official release are not uncommon in the music industry. However, it is important to remember that unauthorized sharing of copyrighted content is illegal. Because of this, Drake and Billie Eilish’s team must be taking steps to remove the song from the internet and because of this we cannot share links.

In the meantime, fans should wait for more information about the collaboration between Drake and Billie Eilish. It remains to be seen if the track will be officially released soon or if it will have to be scrapped after the leak.