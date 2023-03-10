Unstoppable! Hogwarts Legacy was the best seller on the PS5 PS Store in February

Through a post on its official blog, PlayStation announced the best-selling and downloaded video games on the PS Store during February 2023. To no one’s surprise, one of the most important releases in recent weeks was placed at the top of the list.

Specific, Hogwarts Legacythe popular and controversial title based on the magical universe of Harry Potter, was the best-selling video game on the PlayStation 5 PS Store in the United States, Canada and Europe during February. This is an impressive achievement, especially considering the numerous boycotts against it.

Related video: The most anticipated video games of February (bombs, promises and jewels)





Certainly, the controversy was unable to stop the game developed by Avalanche Software. We already know that it shipped more than 12 million units worldwide during its first weeks on the market. With this in mind, it is not surprising that Warner Bros. Games already sees it as a new franchise.

Next, we share the list of the best-selling video games in the PlayStation 5 PS Store during February 2023:

USA/Canada

1.- Hogwarts Legacy

2.- NBA 2K23

3.- GTA V

4.- Madden NFL 23

5.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

6.- The Last of Us: Part I

7.- FIFA 23

8.- Dead Space

9.- Atomic Heart

10.- Wild Hearts

Europe

1.- Hogwarts Legacy

2.- GTA V

3.- Football Manager 2023

4.- FIFA 23

5.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

6.- NBA 2K23

7.- The Last of Us: Part I

8- Gran Turismo 7

9.- Atomic Heart

10.- It Takes Two

When it comes to the PlayStation 4, there was also room for surprises. We say this because The Last of Us: Part IIthe controversial narrative video game from Naughty Dog, surpassed giants like Minecraft and nba 2k23 and managed to rank at the top of the list for the past month.

It is possible that the resurgence of the single player title is directly related to the unprecedented success of the live action series of The Last of Uswhich arrived on HBO in mid-January.

Next, we share the list of the best-selling video games in the PlayStation 4 PS Store during February 2023:

USA/Canada

1.- The Last of Us Part II

2.- Minecraft

3.- NBA 2K23

4.- Red Dead Redemption II

5.- Madden NFL 23

6.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

7.- GTA V

8.- The Forest

9.- The Last of Us Remastered

10.- FIFA 23

Europe

1.- The Last of Us Part II

2.- Minecraft

3.-The Forest

4.- FIFA 23

5.- Red Dead Redemption II

6.- GTA V

7.- The Last of Us Remastered

8.- NBA 2K23

9.- Mafia II Remaster

10.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

On the other hand, we already know that VR Kayaking: Mirage and Pavlov were the best-selling titles for the newly released PS VR2. It draws attention that Horizon Call of the Mountain be in third place.

USA/Canada

1.- VR Kayaking: Mirage

2.- Pavlov

3.- Horizon Call of the Mountain

4.- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

5.- Pistol Whip

6.- Moss: Book II

7.- Swordsman VR

8.- Drums Rock

9.- NFL Pro Era

10.- The Light Brigade

US

1.- VR Kayaking: Mirage

2.- Pavlov

3.- Horizon Call of the Mountain

4.- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

5.- Moss: Book II

6.- Pistol Whip

7.- Job Simulator

8.- Swordsman VR

9.- Drums Rock

10.- After the Fall

Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite were the most popular free proposals of the month.

USA/Canada

1.- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

2.- Fortnite

3.- Apex Legends

4.- Destiny 2

5.- Rocket League

6.- Overwatch 2

7.- Fall Guys

8.- The Sims 4

9.- eFootball 2023

10.- MultiVersus

Europe

1.- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

2.- Fortnite

3.- Rocket League

4.- Fall Guys

5.- Destiny 2

6.- The Sims 4

7.- Apex Legends

8.- eFootball 2023

9.- Overwatch 2

10.- Genshin Impact

But tell us, what do you think of the lists? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more PlayStation related news.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Hogwarts Legacy

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram / Google News

Source 1 and 2