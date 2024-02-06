Unwell? This makeup trend brought to life by Hailey Bieber will change you!

In recent seasons, blush has really taken center stage, hasn’t it? From pink to orange, it’s become our secret weapon Brighten our face. And as if that wasn’t enough, here comes ” radiant skin » captures, inspires Hailey Bieber and has 141 million views on social networks. We definitely agreed that these two trendsetters would marry one day, right? And here is the result: “shining blush”There The makeup trend of this time that is creating a sensation, So, are you ready to discover the perfect combination between color and light for an eye-catching look?

Bright Blush: Cool, Light, Irresistible

, bright blush“It’s like the perfect union between a refreshing smoothie and your favorite series. It’s casual, but it’s got that little something that makes it unique. You don’t need to be a makeup expert to get started, we can all do it! Besides, Ruby Hammer, Brush Proexplained that it is Perfect solution for glowing complexion Without the “I dipped it in olive oil” effect. We start with pink blush delicately applied to the cheeks, and we add a touch of liquid illuminator for the frozen effect we love. Do you know the natural, fresh glow of stars emanating from photo studios? That’s exactly what we aim for!

The “Iced Blush” Look for Every Day

How do you achieve this look without any worries? It’s as simple as hello. we choose one blush preferably cream, Easy to apply with fingers or beauty blender. The idea is to apply the blush just above the cheekbones, like our friend Barbie. Raised and ultra-shiny. If you don’t have a creamy blush, cheat a little with one shiny lip gloss On the cheeks. And for a “glazed” effect up to the tips of the cheekbones, a luminous finishing powder (highlighter) will work.

View in 6 easy steps

Step 1: Pamper your skin with moisturizer

First, let’s take a moment to take care of our skin. Apply liberally with your favorite moisturizer, whether cream or serum. The thicker the skin, the better the effect of glazed blush.

Step 2: Choose a liquid foundation or tinted serum for a natural look

Then, it’s time for the second step: color! Use liquid foundation or tinted serum for a natural result. Remember, we want it to look nice and effortless, so apply it with that laid-back attitude that portrays you well.

Step 3: Apply Blush in Style

Now, the star of our routine: blush! Choose a shade that makes you smile and apply it to your cheeks. Don’t forget to go up a bit for an attractive sculpting effect. We obviously want to be on the getaway!

Step 4: Don’t forget to blend – with Glazed Blush, it’s easy!

Let’s continue blending slowly. Don’t skip this step! With “Glowing Blush”, it’s easy, the texture blends automatically. So go ahead, mix this with casual confidence for a natural, effortless look.

Step 5: Brighten as desired and finish with a touch of highlighter

If you want to go a little further, now is the time! Make it as fast as you want. Then, for the final touch, add a hint of highlighter on the cheekbones. This will give that final glow, as if you have captured the sunlight on your face.

Step 6: Finish beautifully with setting spray

Last step, but not least: setting spray. Set your “Icy Blush” look so your makeup stays flawless all day long. There you are, you are ready to shine with this bright and relaxing color. Come on, it’s your time to shine!