UOL dresses as an executioner and eliminates Movistar Riders

The spring edition of EMEA Masters kicked off yesterday afternoon, the best LoL teams in the Tier-2 of Europe are already in the final stretch of this first international competition of the season. During the first shift of the day yesterday, SK Gaming Prime swept 3-0 at Macko Esports (Movistar Riders rival in the Group Phase) to clinch a place in the semifinals, where they will be measured against Istanbul Wildcats (Seed #1 from the Los Heretics group) who defeated in four games the French runner-up, LDLC OL.

Today it was the turn of the first of the two Spanish squads to debut in these electrifying Playoffs. Movistar Riders, reigning champion of super league, faced and fell before Unicorns of Love, who not only come from being champions of the German Prime League, but also to remain as leaders of group C. The Spanish squad started off on the wrong foot and suffered from the German team’s play during the first two games. Far from sitting idly by, the Horsemen evened the series and came very close to winning the fifth game, however a last-ditch effort from Unicorns of Love ended the series with a heart-stopping 3-2 final.

With this result the riders are left out of a EMEA Masters that began and ended with some game problems for the Spanish squad. From the Group Phase to Movistar Riders it was difficult for him to expose the game that characterized him so much during the first divided of Super League. Finally the unicorns, with a FUN k3y completely on fire, they did not allow tame and forced the fall of some riders who were excited about an epic comeback.

How is the EMEA Masters going?

The defeat and removal of Movistar Riders It is not the end of the tournament for Spain, there is still one last game of First round and it is precisely that of the current champion: The Heretics. The team led by flakked now he is the only one who has the Spanish illusion of being able to shout «Champion!» and crown the organization once again as the best in Europe. But to do so, they must first pass over the Team GO of toucouille (ex-FlyQuest) and Jezu (ex-SK Gaming).

First round

Team Go vs. The Heretics – Tomorrow from 17:00 ESP / 12:00 ARG / 11:00 CHI / 09:00 MEX.

semifinals

Unicorns of Love vs. GO/Heretics Winner – Tuesday 04/25 from 17:00 ESP / 12:00 ARG / 11:00 CHI / 09:00 MEX.

vs. GO/Heretics Winner – Tuesday 04/25 from 17:00 ESP / 12:00 ARG / 11:00 CHI / 09:00 MEX. SK Gaming Prime vs. Istanbul Wildcats – Wednesday 04/26 from 5:00 p.m. ESP / 12:00 a.m. ARG / 11:00 a.m. CHI / 09:00 a.m. MEX.

