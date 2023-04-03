Up the hype! First reactions of Super Mario Bros. The Movie are very positive

Super Mario Bros. has a rocky track record when it comes to film. It’s no secret to anyone that the infamous but popular 1993 film is considered by many to be one of the worst video game adaptations in all of history. However, everything indicates that the mustachioed plumber was able to redeem himself after 30 years.

After months of waiting Super Mario Bros. The Movie It will officially hit theaters in Mexico, the United States and more regions this week. As we slowly but surely approach its release, first impressions are beginning to emerge and, to the surprise of many, they are overwhelmingly positive.

This weekend, the Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures film was screened in Los Angeles as part of a screening attended by cast members such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and more. The press and influencers were already able to enjoy the film and their reactions were very positive.

In a post on Twitter, filmmaker Deondre Avilés stated that the feature film is perfect and gave it an impressive 10/10 rating. He praised the animation and Brian Tyler’s soundtrack. “I haven’t felt that way about an animated movie since 2014’s LEGO Movie,” he said.

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie is a fun explosion of the world of Mario and an action-packed adventure. Illumination encapsulates the beloved characters of this world. Stick around after the movie for a post-credit scene! 9/10,” commented on The Dallas Film Twitter account.

“Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the ultimate love letter to every age of Mario. I loved the humor and especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way about this movie as I did about the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay in the credits!” commented Erik Davies of fandango.

The hosts of YouTube’s Nintendo Minute show, Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, shared a video on Twitter where they expressed their excitement about the animated film. They explain that it’s a love letter to the franchise and that there are a lot of easter eggs, so you may need to watch it multiple times to notice them all.

It seems that Super Mario Bros. The Movie lives up to expectations, and that its post-credit scene is very exciting. However, despite the fact that first impressions are positive, there are also negative reactions that call it basic and boring.

“I really wanted to like it, but I didn’t. Some solid scenes capture the spirit of the game, but for the most part it’s just too silly and basic a plot, full of bad jokes and bad song choices. It looks great, but I was more bored and annoyed than entertained,” commented Germain Lussier of gizmodo.

Either way, perception may change for better or worse once more press and fans see this production in theaters.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It will hit theaters in Mexico and more regions on April 5. Click here to read more news related to this animated production.

