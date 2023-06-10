Up to 30 months in prison called for cannabis gardens in shed and garden house (Houthlen-Helchern)

A 31-year-old man risks 30 months in prison after he provided a warehouse in Genk and a garden house in Houthalen-Helchteren for growing cannabis. In total, according to the prosecutor, it was about 4,100 plants. Three other defendants also face a prison sentence.

The thirty-something rented a warehouse in Genk with the idea of ​​a showroom for cars and a motorcycle workshop. When the permits were not in order, according to his lawyer, Master Fouad Marchouh, he made a ‘wrong decision because of the failure of his business’. The man provided sheds to accommodate the plantation. According to the prosecutor, it concerned two rooms containing 1,600 plants. Eventually, the landlord of the building found out during a course of odd jobs that things were not going well in the hangar. According to the thirty-year-old’s statements, he therefore decided to move the plantation to a house garden house in Hautlen-Helchtern. In the end, there were 900 plants.

“Dossiers about cannabis plantations pass by here every day, but what you don’t see often is my client’s attitude. He voluntarily handed himself over to the police. When it turned out that he only had knowledge of the plantation in Genk, he sent them to Hautlen-Helchern himself and thus designated the other plantation as well”, said Marchauh, who asked for a suspended sentence.

prison sentences

According to the thirty-year-old, it was a 27-year-old woman who lived with him, who acted as a liaison between him and the people on the plantation. However, she herself denies having anything to do with the plantation. “He wants to put everything in my shoes, but he started it himself. I knew about the plantations, but had nothing to do with them.” The woman has demanded acquittal. Also, two other men also came into the picture through scissors and DNA found on a bag. But they also deny and demand acquittal.

However, the Tongren prosecutor is convinced of the involvement of the four suspects. For the thirties, 30 months in prison is requested. The woman, like a suspected accomplice, risks 18 months in prison. The fourth respondent should face imprisonment of 24 months. A fine of 8,000 euros is sought for each.