Upcoming Releases: Games April 2023

New month, new review of the most notable game releases of the same. With spring trying to make its way through the remains of winter and some previews of summer that have caught us all with a different pace, these days when you don’t know whether to go out with a fleece jacket or a tank top , perhaps the best thing is to reduce the trips abroad to a minimum and stay at home playing (yes, any excuse is good).

This month, things as they are, will not be particularly noteworthy in terms of large releases, although it is true that we find some highly anticipated titles and quite a variety, so it will be rare that you do not find, among these games, one that at least arouses your interest. Whether it’s tackling Mojang’s new challenge in Minecraft Legends, stepping into the shoes of the most iconic detective with Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, or of course returning to the Star Wars universe with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the list isn’t long. but yes category.

ravenswatch

Release date : 6 of April

: 6 of April platforms:pc

Signed by Passtech Games, authors of the very successful Curse of the Dead Godsthe studio repeats launch in mode early access and also the formula that brought so many joys to his predecessor. Thus, we find ourselves before a roguelike in which we adopt some legendary heroes (nothing to do with Heroes of Silence) who must face all kinds of evil forces on a journey through gloomy and dangerous dungeons.

﻿

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Release date : April 11

: April 11 platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

No, your eyes don’t deceive you, the protagonist of this adventure is Sherlock Homes, but the terrifying image that is shown in the background on the cover of the video is none other than Cthulhu, so we find ourselves before a title that combines the styles of Conan Doyle and Lovecraft, so the suspense is more than guaranteed. Holmes’s always rational thought will have to face the supernatural, in a combination of adventure, action and logical challenges that promises to make him sweat the fat drop.

﻿

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1-2

Release date : April 14th

: April 14th platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Gold in bits for the most nostalgic. This collection, divided into two volumes that you can pre-purchase together, takes us back twenty years to one of the most successful Game Boy Advance sagas. It promises to offer everything that many players enjoyed so much at the beginning of the century, but with some improvements that make its use on PC more comfortable. It also has settings to make it easier to unlock all the features of the game.

Minecraft Legends

Release date : April 18th

: April 18th platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, the game universe of the Minecraft franchise grows this month with a proposal that takes endless elements of the original game and puts them at the service of what many miss in the original games, a narrative full of stories and challenges. The previously reasonably peaceful Overworld will become a battlefield as legions of piglins newcomers from the Nether try to destroy everything.

Disney Speedstorm

Release date : April 18th

: April 18th platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Disney and go-kart racing. I bet that with such a basic description, there will already be many who are attracted to the latest from the mouse megacompany in the gaming market. Of course, both the tracks and the competitors are straight out of the most notable Disney and Pixar productions, and each of the racers (and their vehicles, of course) have unique abilities that will add to the excitement of the race.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Sony and Guerrilla confirmed the arrival of the first expansion for Forbidden West at the Game Awards 2022 last December, an expansion of the title that, unlike it, will only come to PlayStation 5. In the company of Aloy, we will leave for a new and dangerous region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where Los Angeles was once located, now covered by vegetation. Aloy’s skills will be put to the test against a new threat, more massive than ever, from machines.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Release date : April 20th

: April 20th platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

The sequel to the successful Coffee Talk, one of those small, intimate and charming games, comes to face new customers who, in addition to having a coffee, want to share with us what they are experiencing. Becoming the best barista is an important goal, but the bulk of your daily experience will go through endless conversations in which you can, from your side of the bar, make a difference in the lives of those people or, at least, ease your bad drinks with a cup of coffee.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Technically this is a remaster of the two original Advance Wars games, but Re-Boot Camp leaves its own mark with a unique and colorful art style and revamped gameplay adapted for Nintendo Switch. As in the originals, of course, the strategy when organizing our tanks will make the difference in each confrontation, so we will have to plan each operation in detail.

Dead Island 2

Release date : April, the 21st

: April, the 21st platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

It’s hard to believe, after so many delays, but the long-awaited sequel to Dead Island is here and, once again, it leads us to face hordes of undead who want to join their club. This time a deadly virus spreads through Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into zombies. You have been bitten and infected, but your body is immune. Discover the truth behind the outbreak and who (or what) you are.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Release date : April 27

: April 27 platforms: PC and Xbox Series X|S

We continue to swell the list of games with inspiration lovecraftian, which takes us to a haunted mansion where Detective Benedict Fox will have to face both an incredibly complex case and a demonic force with which he has become irrevocably linked. Who murdered a young couple in the mansion? Why did he do it? And what effects will his relationship with evil have on Fox?

Mail Time

Release date : April 27

: April 27 platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Everything in Mail Time oozes cuteness. You are a cute little creature who just got a job as a mail delivery boy in a cute little forest. So when your first day arrives, and after putting on your toadstool hat and carrying a backpack full of letters waiting to be delivered, it will be time to immerse yourself in an activity as hectic (albeit in a very calm environment) as making all the residents of Arboleda Arborea receive what they are waiting for.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date : 28th of April

: 28th of April platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

First shown in May of last year, the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts us back in the shoes of Cal Kestis, five years after the end of the first game’s plot. The galaxy is facing its darkest times, new threats are added to the existing ones, and only a handful of Jedi Knights survive and fight to try and stop the dark side from prevailing and taking control of the entire galaxy.