Upcycling in fashion: how to adhere to this idea?

Upcycling has been gaining more and more space in the fashion world, because it is a creative, sustainable, conscious and environmentally friendly form of production and consumption.

Fortunately, many companies are adhering to this concept and producing products in an original and ethical way, valuing their brands.

What is Upcycling?

It is a way of reusing objects, furniture, clothes, materials, etc., using creativity, without destroying the products to create them again.

Upcycling, unlike recycling, does not use water, energy or new raw materials to happen.

The name comes from up (up) and cycling (reuse), giving the idea of ​​a creative reuse that values ​​the original product.

How does Upcycling occur in fashion?

In fashion, Upcycling consists of the practice of giving new life to existing fabrics and clothes, transforming the old into new, in a creative and economical way, and on top of that, valuing the original piece.

How to adhere to this idea?

How about reforming old pieces of clothing and making them new pieces or other clothes? Turn bras into purses, shirts into skirts, dresses into blouses? If you do this, you will be joining the Upcycling trend.

Even umbrellas can be turned into raincoats and other pieces:

With Upcycling, you can:

Making new clothes from fabric scraps

Transform used clothes into new and different pieces

Customize garments, taking advantage of different types of materials that would otherwise be discarded.

Seamstress explains the concept and practice of Upcycling in fashion

Sewing teacher Natália Sol shows how to use clothes and fabrics in Upcycling:

Fashion brands that have joined Upcycling

The Upcycling phenomenon has been conquering catwalks and creating new fashion brands. For example:

CaMon Upcycling Zero West

The brand CaMon Upcycling Zero West was created by Camila Monteiro, ethical and vegan fashion activist.

This brand is based on the Circular Economy and, therefore, makes use of fabric waste discarded by the industry and semi-new pieces in good condition to create its products, in an artisanal and local way.

eat São Paulo

The shirts produced by the apparel industry, which were impeded by quality control due to manufacturing defects, serve as raw material for the Agustina Comas brand.

In its production, Comas São Paulo uses discarded products. And the result is a new piece.

“The surplus inspires us!”. This is the slogan of Comas São Paulo.

Think Blue Upcycled

Mirella Rodrigues, still in college, thought of a solution to reduce the negative impact of making jeans. From this, Think Blue Upcycled and Slow Fashion was born.

This brand bets on the creation of pants, coats, skirts, dresses, shorts, tops, made from the reuse of denim clothes.

hummingbird

Colibrii is a network that works on the redefinition of textile waste with artisans from local communities in Porto Alegre (RS).

This work involves guidance, co-creation, sales, conscious consumption, income generation and local development.

Several types of materials are reused, such as jeans, fabrics from discarded umbrellas and even truck canvas. The reuse of materials is the essence of this project.

Vicente Perrotta

Stylist Vicente Perrotta, whose brand bears his name, gives new meaning to clothes, breaking with gender and pattern.

The result of the deconstruction of pieces are exclusive, original and non-standard creations.

Yellow Upcycling

The brand Amarela Upcyling, by Ruth Wünsch, reuses waste and uses it as the main element of its creations: clothes and accessories.

upcyqueen

Juliane Darin has worked as a stylist for major Brazilian fashion companies. And after years in this area, she decided it was time to work with reuse.

Thinking about sustainability and reducing the environmental impact, the Upcyqueen brand was born.

Rescue Fashion

Resgate Fashion, by the duo Natália Sperchi and Marcela Castilho, rescues and transforms second-hand pieces in good condition with the aim of giving them new uses.

Vintage clothes and dead stock fabrics are converted into new, unique and funky garments.

Chesller – Brechó & Collaborative Store

Chesller Moreira is the stylist at Chesller Brechó & Loja Collaborative. There is also a thrift shop in this store.

The pieces made by this stylist are 100% handcrafted and guided by sustainability.

Farrapo Upcycling Couture

This brand handcrafts exclusive pieces from the reuse of waste from the textile industry and disused vintage clothing.

Created in 2012 by designer Kamila Olstan, Farrapo Upcycling Couture pieces are produced one by one in her atelier in Curitiba (PR). The collections are made with materials that would otherwise be discarded.

clothes remade

The 2nd Floor – Clothing Remade platform, in addition to manufacturing, teaches textile reuse practices and accessible sustainability. Its creator, Thais Faria, teaches interesting techniques for anyone who wants to create and modify clothes, making use of pieces that already exist but are out of use.

Lactuca Lab

Lactuca Lab is a brand that reuses parts that would be discarded and still sows the Upcycling concept by promoting workshops.

Dress sustainably

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting. Starting with cotton, which is one of the crops that uses the most pesticides, passing through the use of dyes used in the manufacture of fabrics, reaching the synthetic fibers that pollute seas and oceans every time we wash clothes.

All this pollution can be reduced if we use the raw material for clothing as much as possible.

Clothes quickly go out of style, but their fabrics, buttons, zippers and everything else, can remain in the environment for centuries.

Sources:

See examples of how to dress more sustainably in:

How to have a functional wardrobe and reuse clothes you don’t like anymore

Angelina Jolie :; We use old clothes and recycle my clothes

In Australia, the first Clothing Library is born: Revitalizes pieces and creates a collective wardrobe

Buy less and change more: An app to change clothes instead of buying them

Vegan Fashion: Sustainable clothing, without exploitation and cruelty-free

Sustainable fashion: The trend that changes style and the world