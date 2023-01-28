update 1.20 will allow you to customize your armor

Mojang is gearing up for the 1.20 update and armor will finally be customizable.

Minecraft Armors

For fans of Mojang’s most popular game, it’s not news that the upcoming 1.20 update will bring some major changes that the company says will change the open world experience. However, even though the introduction of spectator mode thrilled the majority of users because of its great utility, it is not the only surprise that the game brings to its fans.

In this sense, Mojang has confirmed that armor customization It will finally come to Minecraft. And this is great news as the community has been requesting this update for years, and it looks like they will finally get their wish when the update hits Minecraft sometime in the near future.

Since its launch in 2011, developer Mojang has continued to release big updates at regular intervals. The last major update, Minecraft 1.19, was titled The Wild Update and was released in June 2022. The update included a host of new creatures, biomes, blocks, and items that would give the game a new lease of life. Although it is unknown if there are plans for a sequel to Minecraft, if updates of this size continue, it can be assumed that it still has a long expected life.

Within a series of images posted on the official Minecraft website, players get their first look at what armor customization looks like. Initially, they will just be armor decorations, adding simple designs to previously plain armor sets. Players have always been able to dye armor in Minecraft, but this update will take it to new heights. While the designs aren’t the most intricate, it’s still a step up from what players are currently able to use in the game, so any updates are welcome. Minecraft armor has always been functional, but now it can be trendy too.

The post in question describes in great detail how players will be able to customize their armor. The ornaments come in 11 different patterns, which players can dye in 10 different colors. Ornaments can only be used if the player obtains a Blacksmith Template, a new ingredient that will be required for players to make Blacksmith upgrades. Rather than just adding the decorations to the game, Mojang is weaving them in with the existing content, making it look like it’s been a part of the game from the start. Players have long speculated about what the Minecraft 1.20 update would entail, and it’s good to finally have a clearer picture, with more announcements surely on the way.

Of course, said update is a perfect example of why Minecraft still maintains hundreds of millions of users active more than a decade since its launch. Armor has long been a neglected part of the game, and instead of ignoring fans who wanted an update, Mojang has listened. They have done this consistently since 2011, keeping abreast of fan demands to make sure as much of the player base is as happy as possible. Obviously, they can’t please everyone, but Mojang does a good job of coming close.

