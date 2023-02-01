upset about Darumaka’s rare appearance

There are times when we feel really lucky when in those pokemon go community daysor in those great incursions, we get up to several Shiny Pokemon in a few hours. Sadly, this is not always the case, as there are certain odds that are really low. It is even worse if you have to pay for that probability on top of that.

On January 19, the Lunar New Year began in Pokémon GO and this reason has brought access to more research tasks. Many people seemed excited about the appearance of certain Pokémon, since this brings many advantages. Related to the spawn, an event bonus noted that players had a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Darumaka. But as the Lunar New Year draws to a close, many players say they haven’t noticed an increased chance for this cute Pokémon to appear in its shiny version.

Increase chance my butt😭😭😭 from pokemongo

Here we can appreciate the user’s complaint of RedditAvilife 24, commenting that he is not happy with the probability of appearance of Shiny Darumaka. The same happens with more people on social networks.

Did you get variocolor Darumaka? What do you think of the odds of Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO? We read you in the comments.

