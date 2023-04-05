Upset, the king of the KDA in the LEC Spring Split 2023

Best of 1 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) came to an end days ago. So much excel sports as Team Heretics have already been eliminated and will not compete again until Summer Split 2023. Far from it, we are also facing unique moments and players who have marked the competition at their own pace. And this is the case of Elias Lipp «upset«.

The German shooter left the ranks of Fnatic at the end of 2022 and, consequently, was left without equipment for the Winter Split 2023. The player decided to take a break, focus on himself and improve as much as possible in terms of Only Q regards. After this break, it was time to start the spring campaign and Upset joined the ranks of a Team Vitality that today scares many.

The top KDAs of the Spring Regular Season! 📈 pic.twitter.com/BJt3zUDZVC — LEC (@LEC) April 3, 2023

Upset dominates the KDA of the LEC

Everyone was eager to see the level the German shooter would return to. And it is that, no matter how much he trains in Only Q, the stoppage of a divided complete can get to pass bill at group level. But this has not been the case in the case of Upset. The former Fnatic returned to the LEC at an incredible level to the point of throwing the equipment behind your back on more than one occasion.

This is demonstrated by that KDA that they reveal to us from the LEC itself. A 12.5 which reveals the importance of Upset’s role within Team Vitality. And it is that he is light years away from the second, Théo Borile «Sheo«, Team BDS jungler, who has a 9.4. They close this quintet Norman Kaiser «kaiser» (7.6), Martin Sundelin «yike» (6.1) and Kasper Kobberup «kobbe» (5.5).

This Saturday the best of three will start where the teams that will go to the BO5 will be decided and will fight to become champions of the Spring Split 2023 and, why not, to get a place in the Mid-Season Invitational 2023.

