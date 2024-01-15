US ambassador to Russia visits a makeshift memorial to Alexei Navalny

United States Ambassador to Russia, Lynn Tracy, lays flowers at the Solovetsky Stone monument (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)



The United States Ambassador to Russia visited a makeshift memorial in Moscow this Sunday to pay tribute to the fallen rival. Alexey Navalny Whose death in prison offended many citizens who sought to pay tribute to him despite prohibition by the authorities.

The news spread around the world and hundreds of people in dozens of Russian cities visited makeshift memorial sites and monuments to victims of political repression on Friday and Saturday and paid tribute to the politician with flowers and candles.

Human rights groups reported this About 400 people were arrested At rallies in memory of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, who died on Friday in an Arctic prison.

The group said more than 200 arrests were made in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. Those arrested included Grigory Mikhnov-VoitenkoA priest of the Orthodox Apostolic Church, who had announced on social media his plans to attend a religious service in memory of Navalny, was detained in front of his home on Saturday morning. He was accused of organizing a march and was locked in a police station cell, but was later admitted to hospital due to a stroke.According to OVD-Info.

US Ambassador Lynn Tracy this Sunday visited the Solovetsky Stone, a monument paying tribute to repression during the Soviet era that has become a place of pilgrimage for Navalny’s supporters.

“Today on the Solovetsky Stone we cry for the death of Alexei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia”A publication on social networks indicated the United States Embassy in Moscow.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and supporters of Alexei Navalny. His strength is an example of inspiration. “Today we honor his memory.”The American delegation was added.

At another temporary memorial in Moscow, known as the “Wall of Sorrow”, a bronze monument commemorating Soviet-era repression, police erected a fence to try to keep Navalny’s supporters away .

A woman leaves flowers in front of the Russian embassy following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Berlin, Germany, February 18, 2024 (Reuters/Annegret Hilse)



Several dozen police officers were deployed, but some people managed to cross the fence and keep their flowers, a journalist from the agency confirmed. AFP,

Navalny, a 47-year-old rival serving a 19-year sentence for “extremism”, was regarded by many as Russia’s best hope for change and the announcement of his death on Friday disappointed his supporters. It spread, many of them young…

His death was condemned by Western powers and allegations that Russian officials were responsible for his death.

“It was a murder”Navalny’s close aide Leonid Volkov said on Telegram on Saturday. “Their work must continue.”

People lay flowers and pay their respects to Alexei Navalny on a rock on Solovetsky Island, where the first camp of the Gulag political prison system was established, along with the historic building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, its successor). Soviet KGB) in the background, in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Navalny died a month before the presidential elections in RussiaIn which Putin is expected to get a further term of six years. Questions remained about the cause of death Sunday and it was unclear whether authorities would release the body to the family.

This was indicated by a note given to Navalny’s mother. He died at 2:17 pm on Friday afternoon., according to opposition spokesman Kira Yarmysh. Upon arriving at the penal colony on Saturday, prison staff told the mother that her son had died of “sudden death syndrome,” Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny felt ill after a walk on Friday and collapsed at the penal colony in the town of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets region, about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow. An ambulance arrived but could not save him, according to the service, which said the cause of death was still “being determined.”

Navalny had been in jail since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recovering from nerve agent poisoning in Germany, which he blamed on the Kremlin. Following his arrest he received three prison terms on multiple charges that he claimed were politically motivated.

(With information from AFP and AP)