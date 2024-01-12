US banking suffers losses in fourth quarter due to decline in regional banks

New York, January 12 (EFE).- The profits of some of the largest banks in the United States fell in the last quarter of 2023 due to the payment of government fees related to the decline at the beginning of the year by regional banks. Like Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank.

Nevertheless, banks benefited from higher interest rates, with JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, reporting record annual profits of nearly $50 billion.

More than $4 billion of these came from the First Republic firm, which JPMorgan bought at a bargain price during the banking crisis at the beginning of the year.

Its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, one of the most heard voices on Wall Street, said in the earnings release that the U.S. economy remains resilient and consumers are continuing to spend.

However, the executive also warned that there is a continued need to increase spending due to the green economy. He predicted that if this was combined with changes in global supply chains, increased military spending, and rising health care costs, inflation could reach a higher rate than the market expected.

Layoffs at Citigroup

Citigroup Bank will lay off 10% of its employees after suffering a loss of $1,839 million in the last quarter of 2023 due to increased expenses, credit costs and falling earnings.

In the same quarter last year, the company had registered a profit of $ 2.5 billion.

According to one of the documents published this Friday by the entity as part of its business results for the fourth quarter and 2023, the staff cuts will affect about 20,000 employees in the medium term.

In a statement, the US entity indicated that despite losses in the fourth quarter, profit for the full year was 9.2 billion euros, compared to 14,500 million in 2022; Revenue for fiscal year 2023 was 78.5 billion euros, up from 75.3 billion euros in 2022.

Bank of America’s profit down

The Bank of America firm, on its part, is expected to post a net profit of $26,515 million in 2023, down 3.68% from the $27,528 million it earned last year, due to contributions to the guarantee fund, among other reasons. Last quarter of the year.

Wells Fargo projects net profit of $19,142 million in 2023, up 40% from last year. In the fourth quarter of the year, the bank recorded a net profit of $3,446 million, 9% higher than the result for the same period last year.

Investors gave a mixed reaction to the data, which is commonly understood as a thermometer of the economy, and around mid-session JPMorgan (0.45%) and Citigroup (-0.83%), Bank of America (-0.83%) fell. . -0.81%) and Wells Fargo (-2.59%).

While big banking results are due on Tuesday – Monday is a holiday in the US – data from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are more dependent on the investment market than the average consumer, and which perhaps reflects Wall Street’s good performance last year.