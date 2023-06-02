US Congress approves increase in debt ceiling

The US Congress has approved an increase in the government’s debt limit. This avoids last minute payment defaults.

Late Thursday evening, the Senate finally gave the green light to the loan deal, which had already been approved by the House of Representatives.

According to the US Treasury Department, the country only had until Monday to avoid bankruptcy. Like most major economies, America lives on credit. But unlike the rest, Washington often runs up against the debt ceiling: the maximum amount of debt that must be formally raised or suspended by Congress.

The bill is the result of long negotiations between Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican camp. It said, among other things, that the federal state debt burden could rise above a predetermined threshold of $31.4 trillion by January 1, 2025.

Biden said, ‘This is a big victory for the American economy and people.’ He said he was “impatient” to sign the accord, which has kept US politics busy for weeks.