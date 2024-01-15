US details horrific system of deportation of Ukrainian children: “Russian troops evacuated orphanages and homes for disabled minors”

Two children look out the window of an unheated train heading towards Lviv, Kiev (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia. Vladimir Putin, for committing war crimes in Ukraine. More specifically, For his involvement in the kidnapping of children from a neighboring country.

You may be interested in: Two years into the Russian invasion of Ukraine: a timeline of a war with no end in sight

To the court, the head of the Kremlin and Maria Alekseevna Lvova-BelovaThe Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, “are allegedly responsible.” Regarding the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Kiev estimates that Approximately 20,000 Ukrainian children were forcibly deported to Russia. Only 400 have been brought back so far.

You may be interested in: Two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine: “We are 730 days closer to victory,” Volodymyr Zelensky said

Nicole Chulik She is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the U.S. Department of State, where she oversees the Europe and South and Central Asia offices. This Tuesday, just a few days after two years of war, he offered a virtual conference in which he participated infobae To talk about this horrific system of forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Although he acknowledged that the harm being caused to the Ukrainian people is “incalculable”, he stressed that these deportees are victims. “For the most vulnerable populations”Who are children.

You may be interested in: If Ukraine loses, the West is next

Shortly after the invasion began, on February 24, 2022, the Kremlin passed a law to transfer Ukrainian children to Russia and grant them citizenship.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova (Reuters).



“Russian forces evacuated Ukrainian orphanages and homes for disabled children, and deported those children to Russia.” (…) This is a deliberate systematic effort by the Kremlin,” the US official said.

Putin promoted so-called “summer camps” and urged regional leaders to sponsor them: “All Russian officials at all levels have facilitated this system. From Putin, to representatives, officials, and Russia’s occupiers in Ukraine. Through the regions, to the heads of orphanages in these regions.”

Chulyk indicated that since the beginning of the war thousands of Ukrainian parents were forced to make “an impossible decision”: keep their families together, but with the risk of their children being attacked by Russians; Or, they might agree to send them to “summer camps” in Russia or occupied Crimea, “From where their children will probably never return.” However, this did not happen in all cases. “Others had no choice.”

But not everyone was transferred to those summer camps. Others were adopted by Russian families, including those close to the president. In that sense, the North American State Department official cited this case as an example Daisy flowerThe baby, who was just 10 months old, was taken from the Kherson hospital where she was hospitalized and flown to Russia, where she was adopted sergey mironov70 year old man and leader of a political party.

“According to the doctors of the Kherson Regional Children’s Home, Margarita was taken to Russia by a woman who introduced herself as the head of children’s affairs in Moscow. Margarita’s location did not come to light until more than a year later, when investigative journalists from the BBC tracked her down through Russian records. Where its name was changed to Marina Miranova”commented Chulik, who explained that the woman who had taken the girl was Miranov’s wife.

Nicole Chulik, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, United States Department of State (Source)

“Margarita was not an orphan. “His family is fighting to get him back, but Russia has refused.”The North American official said.

But Margarita’s case is just one case among thousands.

Chulik noted that a group of orphans were being cared for by a priest in a church near Kherson when Russian forces occupied the area. “The soldiers ordered that these children be sent to the same children’s home where Margarita was treated. a few months later, “Russian soldiers and politicians transferred them to Russian-occupied Crimea.”

Because his troops are committing all kinds of war crimes and clashing with Ukrainian forces, Putin says the deportation system is part of a rescue mission. Moscow says it moved the children to protect them from the fighting and says it is willing to return them to their relatives in Ukraine if they ask. But the reality shows that minors are separated from their families and sent to Russia, where they also They are subjected to pro-Russian re-education. “They are prevented from contacting their families, who Russian authorities say have repeatedly abandoned them.”

“The Russian system of forced transfers and deportations is part of a long history in which the Kremlin has attempted Denial and suppression of Ukrainian national identity. He has been Russifying Ukraine for a long time.

Maria Lvova-Belova arrives in Moscow with a group of children illegally transferred from the then-occupied city of Mariupol (in the Presidency of the Russian Federation).

Despite the Kremlin’s promises, a State Department official, for his part, condemned Russian authorities have created numerous obstacles to the return of Ukrainian children. In addition to refusing to respond to requests for information from the Ukrainian government, he also refused to accept help from humanitarian organizations for the return of the children.

“Ending these practices is one of the highest priorities for the United States (…) The Administration will continue to focus attention on the abusive Russian system and raise awareness in the international community; We will continue to highlight this issue, as we did during our presidency of the UN Council last August; We will continue to support documentation of Russia’s aggressive acts; And finally, we will continue to support multiple pathways to justice in Ukraine, and we remain committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” Chulyk concluded.

A study at Yale University found that More than 2,400 Ukrainian children between the ages of 6 and 17 have been brought to Belarus From four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russian forces. Belarusian opposition urges International Criminal Court to hold dictator accountable Alexander Lukashenko And its officials are accused of involvement in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children.

Belarus has been Moscow’s closest ally Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, when Lukashenko allowed the Kremlin to use his country’s territory to invade Ukraine. Russia has also deployed some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.