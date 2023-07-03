US Finance Minister is also going to China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing from July 6-9. This is the second time in a short time that an American minister has visited the Chinese capital.

A US official told reporters at the time of the news announcement on Sunday that Yellen’s visit was an attempt to restart contact between China and the US, stabilize relations between them and reduce the risk of error if disagreements arise. Part of Biden’s campaign.

According to a US government statement, Yellen will discuss with her Chinese counterparts how important it is for the two countries to “responsibly manage the relationship, communicate concerns directly and work together to address global challenges”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken preceded Yellen in mid-June. His visit to Beijing was the first by a minister from the United States in nearly five years. During a visit to Blinken, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he saw progress in strained relations between Washington and Beijing.