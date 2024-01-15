US has given a loan of $ 2.26 billion to develop the largest lithium mine in the country

AFP

Hamas has accused Israel of killing 20 people waiting for help in Gaza.

The health ministry of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said on Friday that 20 people were killed when Israeli troops opened fire on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid, allegations Israel denies. With the threat of famine looming over the Palestinian territories, many countries are trying to deliver humanitarian aid by land, sea and air to the region, where fighting continues after efforts to end a ceasefire ahead of Ramadan failed. Is. The ship, owned by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, which left Cyprus on Tuesday with 200 tons of supplies, was about 30 km off the coast of Gaza on Friday, according to a maritime traffic website. In this context of necessity, the Palestinian Islamic Movement accused the Israeli army of firing on the waiting people from “tanks and helicopters”. Flour distribution at a small intersection in Gaza City. “The number of victims transported to Al Shifa Hospital has been revised to 20 dead and 155 injured,” the health ministry said. In a brief statement, the Israeli military said the information was “incorrect” and that it was studying the incident “thoroughly”, although it did not give its own version of events. At Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the north of the region, an AFP staffer saw several ambulances carrying bodies and people with gunshot wounds. The director of emergency services, Mohammed Ghurab, said that “the occupation forces opened fire directly at people” who were “waiting for the arrival of trucks with supplies.” Aid by sea and air – The United Nations has warned of the threat of famine in the area besieged by Israel, particularly in the north, which is difficult to access and where about 300,000 people currently live. Under siege since October 9, the small region is suffering severe supply shortages, leading several countries to resort to airlift to deliver humanitarian aid. The European Union announced the opening of the sea corridor used by the Open Arms ship loaded with food supplied by the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK). By Chef Jose Andres. A team from this second NGO, with a presence in Gaza, is building a temporary dock where they hope to be able to offload food to distribute among the Palestinian population. WCK President Erin Gore admitted that this was “not enough” and announced that they were preparing a second ship with “hundreds of tons” of food. But 25 NGOs, including Amnesty International and Oxfam, warned that these humanitarian operations are “not a substitute” for delivery on the ground. In northern Gaza, displaced man Mojles al-Masri, 27, stared at the sky for hours waiting for help after falling down, without any luck. “There is no food to feed our children. We did not even get baby milk. We have been wandering here and there since the morning, waiting for the plane to drop parachutes,” he said – Palestinian Change in authority – The conflict began with an attack by Hamas commandos on Israeli soil on October 7, which killed about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP calculations based on Israeli data. In response, Israel declared Hamas ” and launched a military campaign that has so far killed 31,341 people, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Islamists also abducted about 250 people. 130 people held captive in Gaza remain, 32 of whom have died. Activist groups and families of Israeli hostages have been pressuring the government for their release and on Thursday they returned to block a highway in Tel Aviv. A protest During the demonstration, Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the countries mediating the conflict, tried unsuccessfully to seal a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages before Ramadan, which began on Monday. Israel’s main ally, the United States, increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the North American country, according to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. . But the Israeli leader ignored international pressure and reiterated his promise to expand the ground campaign to Rafah, a city on the southern tip of Gaza, where about 1.5 million people live. The international community is also pressing for reform in the leadership of the Palestinian Authority, which exercises power in a limited manner in the occupied West. The Bank, in its post-war condition. Its president Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mohammed Mustafa, a 69-year-old economist trained in the United States, as prime minister on Thursday, three weeks after the resignation of his predecessor. The White House welcomed the appointment, but called on him to deliver “credible” and “deep” reforms. Since the June 2007 conflict, the Palestinian leadership is divided between Abbas’s Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in power in Gaza.burs-it /dv/pc-an/js/dbh/es