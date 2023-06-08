US House of Representatives supports raising the debt ceiling

AFP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

NOS News, Thursday, 03:52

A majority in the US House of Representatives has approved a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling. It has been said in the proposal that by January 1, 2025, the debt can exceed the already fixed limit of $ 31.4 trillion.

US law sets limits on the amount the government can borrow. If the national debt is to increase further, the limit has to be increased. If Congress doesn’t approve it, the United States will go bankrupt and civil servants will go unpaid. This will happen for the first time in the history of the country.

Of the MPs, 314 voted in favor and 117 against, meaning the bill could be presented to the Senate. He will probably vote on it by the end of the week. President Biden has urged the Senate to expedite approval so he can sign it into law. Deadline is next Monday.