Given the imminent departure of Leo Suárez, America set their sights on Javero Dilrosun during the last hours of the winter market.

He America He sets his sights on the Dutch winger javeiro dilrosunwhich is active Feyenoord of Eredivisie and replace Argentina with leo suarezWho has been in talks in recent days to become a new reinforcement Cougar.

Copa team will not sit with weapons in front of possible transfer leo suarez And in the last hours of the winter market they are looking to acquire the 25-year-old European player, who has not had much activity with the Rotterdam team this season.

According to several reports, javeiro dilrosun interest was also aroused Celta Vigo Of league From Spain, a club that wants to negotiate a loan for the Dutch player.

Javair EPA/Olaf Crack

Sources confirmed this espn that he FeyenoordA team currently in second place in the Eredivisie is in talks for a transfer dilrosunWho has only seen action in 12 games this season, starting just three of the last five games, and has managed one goal and one assist so far this campaign.

Dutch footballer who has been at international level Netherlands national team He has gone through all the other categories from under-15 to senior representative, where he made his debut in 2018.

According to special portal transfermarktthe Dutch javeiro dilrosun He is valued at $4.3 million in the transfer market, a figure that could be economical for the board of directors America,

He America Club moves to the second place of Completion 2024 Won three games and drew one and tied with Tigres and Rayados on 10 points. Águilas’ next match will be against Real Estelí in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League.