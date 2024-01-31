US in talks with Feyenoord for the transfer of Dutchman Javero Dilrosun

before Leonardo Suárez’s departure for Pumasinstruction of America is already Option From the extreme of Argentina for the remaining part closing tournament 2024 of Liga MX, This is the Dutch striker, Javairo Dilrosun.

According to the information received half timeconversation between Feyenoord And America They are too advanced for the Dutch footballer to return to the Eagles.

This player works as far rightWill reach the squad, as a substitute for the Americanist leonardo suarezThe element with which the remainder of the tournament will be fought cougar,

An old acquaintance from Mexican football was very present in the conversation, as Dennis Te Close, Who is the sports manager of? Feyenoord And in his desire to find accommodation for his footballer, he provided a number of facilities Eagles,

One reason for this is that it caught everyone’s attention Americait was that one javeiro dilrosun He is a footballer who generally has great reach across the field and is adept at providing assists as well. good scoring nose,

Short activity by Javero Dilrossen at Feyenoord

one reason for this Feyenoord agreed to engage in negotiations with America it is because dilrosun That there hasn’t been much participation so far this season Eredivisie.

of 19 matches which has played in the Dutch league, dilrosun He has only played in eight more Champions League He played only one game during the group stage. Despite little opportunity so far this season, the Dutch striker add a goal and a help In the league.



Last season he was essential for the team to win the league title and was even one of the main assistants for the Mexican santiago jimenez.