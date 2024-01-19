US launches three “self-defense strikes” against Houthi rebels in Yemen

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea (Photo: Europa Press)

The US military launched a new round of attacks this Friday targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Missile launchers preparing to attack ships in the Red Sea, The White House said.

“This morning, the US Army Carried out three successful self-defense attacks against Houthi positions In Yemen,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The officials, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations, said the attacks were carried out F/A-18 aircraft from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. And they were similar to the U.S. attacks on Houthi shuttles that have been occurring almost daily this week.

President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that the bombardment of Houthi sites, including large-scale strikes on January 12 by US and British forces, has not yet stopped the militants’ attacks on ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global maritime transport.

al-masiraA satellite news channel run by the Houthis said airstrikes were carried out in the western city of Hodeida on Friday, targeting the al-Jabana neighborhood in the west of the city. The location of the US strikes could not be immediately confirmed.

American warships and aircraft in recent times Rapidly launched Houthi missiles have been shot down one after the other, highlights the military’s growing ability to monitor, detect and attack terrorist activities in Yemen. But the attacks so far have not stopped the Houthis from attacking ships in the southern Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden, which occur almost daily.

Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital Sanaa (Photo: Europapress)



Biden administration once again included Houthis in its fold List of Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The sanctions that accompany this official designation are intended to isolate violent extremist groups from their funding sources, while allowing vital humanitarian aid to reach poor Yemenis.

And the White House has made it clear counter attack Americans will also remain firm.

“These attacks will continue as long as they are needed to continue,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. He said, “I will not tolerate telegraph attacks in any way.”

For months, the Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to Israel or headed for Israeli ports. They claim their strikes are aimed at ending Israeli air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip, which began with an October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel. However, relations with the ships attacked by the rebels are weakening as the attacks continue.

(With information from AFP and AP)