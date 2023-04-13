US public radio NPR leaves Twitter for “undermining” its “credibility”

US public radio NPR announced Wednesday that it will stop posting on Twitter after the platform called it a “state media” and a “publicly funded media”; two measures that “undermine” its “credibility”.

“NPR accounts as an organization will no longer be active on Twitter as the platform takes steps that undermine our credibility by mistakenly implying that from an editorial standpoint, we are not independent,” NPR said in a statement. National Public Radio.

The journalists and stations that make it up “will be able to decide for their part if they want to remain on the platform,” a spokeswoman for the network told AFP.

“We are not going to put our journalism on platforms that seek to undermine our credibility and the idea that the public has of our editorial independence,” adds NPR, which had 8.8 million followers on the bird network.

The radio already protested last week after Twitter labeled it an “American state-affiliated outlet”, putting it on the same level as Russia’s RT or Sputnik.

Later, Twitter changed its labeling to consider it a “government-funded” body, as it also did with the British BBC.

Born in 1970 and very popular in the United States, NPR is financed mainly by advertising and patronage, as well as by the stations in its network. Only less than 1% of his budget comes from federal sources, he says.

The change to NPR’s labeling came a few days after the social network withdrew its certification from the New York Times.

NPR and the New York Times, two highly respected and followed outlets in the United States, are considered by some conservatives to be too left and progressive.

Elon Musk said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday that the management of Twitter resembles a “roller coaster” and admitted “many mistakes”, six months after buying it for 44,000 million dollars.

