US reinforcements line up against Tijuana

Cristian Calderón and Elian Hernández are starting against the Xolos on matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024.

He America starts your participation early tijuana, In day 1 of Completion 2024with an alternative set, which is composed of luis malagon in target, Emilio Lara, ramon juarez, israel kings And salvador reyes In defense sector.

In the first lineup of the tournament, after winning the title in the Apertura 2023, Andre Jardin sent santiago naveda, which will serve as a means of prevention and along with sebastian martinezWhile on the edges they will start Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderónrepresenting his debut with Águilas, and Kevin Alvarez,

Kevin Alvarez, Cristian Calderon and Elian Hernandez travel with the United States for Matchday 1. @america club

In the attacking zone, the elements that served as starters in the previous training session will take to the field of the Caliente Stadium as starters Tijuana is Román Martínez, along with Elian Hernández, will make his debut with the American shirt after arriving at the Azulcrema team in midweek from Tujos del Pachuca.

editorial selection

1 related

Elements such as Richard Sanchez, Alejandro Zendejas and Luis Fuentes traveled to Tijuana with the rest of his teammates, and are on the substitutes’ bench waiting to be activated at the start of the champion in the Clausura 2024.

It should be noted that the rest of the US team did not travel tijuana Training will take place at the Copa Nest this Saturday morning after the scheduled friendly match against Leones Negros could no longer take place.