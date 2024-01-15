US reveals progress towards Gaza ceasefire: “The ball is in Hamas’ court”

US assured that Israel has accepted a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza: “The ball is in Hamas’s court” (Reuters)

A senior American official associated with the talks gave this assurance on Saturday Israel was in favor of this plan new ceasefire in gaza And, now, everything depends on Hamas.

“The Israelis have more or less accepted and today (Saturday) A six-week ceasefire could begin in Gaza if Hamas agrees to release a well-defined category of vulnerable hostages… the sick, the wounded, the elderly and women., The hostages must be released,” he assured the press.

“Now, The ball is in Hamas’s court and if Hamas pays attention to this last issue then a ceasefire can happen.“, he stressed, although he added that, in that sense, “discussions continue” and “I do not want to create expectations in one sense or the other.”

Netanyahu’s cabinet says Hamas should release vulnerable hostages (Europa Press)



The official’s words came as it was revealed that a Hamas delegation would hold talks in Cairo, Egypt, this Saturday to try to reach an agreement first. RamadanHoly month for Muslims.

According to a Hamas source, the group’s delegation will meet with the Egyptians overseeing the ceasefire talks “to advance talks aimed at disrupting Israel’s offensive and the war and reaching an agreement on the hostage exchange.” ” At the end of it, Those responsible will present an “official response” to the extremists,

It is believed that a group of Israeli envoys may also reach the capital in the coming few hours.

Hamas officials to continue talks in Egypt this weekend (Europa Press)



For weeks, Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been mediating between the opposing sides to achieve mutually acceptable terms, allowing the return home of Israeli citizens deprived of their liberty, as well as a temporary cessation of offensives. Could. Significant humanitarian aid shipments to the Palestinian enclaves and the foundation of a “more permanent” peace agreement.

The proposal will soon be considered for approval based on what was presented in Paris a few days ago six-week ceasefire in which the pro-Iran group will be free 42 mortgageIn exchange for Palestinian prisoners, It is believed that a compromise will be reached one prisoner for every ten prisoners However this figure may change as one of the most debated topics was this ratio.

Additionally, the parties must prepare and submit a list of names of all persons who will participate in the exchange.

At the moment, there are no signs that the agreement contemplates a definitive ceasefire on Gaza, one of Hamas’s initial demands which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completely rejected and considered a travesty.

The agreement will also consider the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza (Europa Press)

A day earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri warned that time was running out to reach an agreement as the deadline approached the start of Ramadan.

“I think everyone recognizes that we have a deadlineEveryone recognized the importance of us being successful in this (ceasefire) before the start of ramadan, If this conflict continues then, I think it will continue very dire consequencesBecause shocks will “further inflame emotions,” he said, it will lead to “greater complexities, greater difficulties in confronting the crisis.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)