US senators demanded to stop the approval

important point: Two US senators have urged the SEC to reject all crypto ETFs introduced from now on.

Both Jack Reed and LaFonza Butler said these properties are too risky for investors.

Furthermore, in a letter addressed to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, he highlighted that more regulation is necessary in a very weak area like cryptography.

US senators Jack Reed and LaFonza Butler wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) demanding the agency Stop Approving Cryptocurrency ETFs From now on.

Both politicians highlighted that Assets are risky for retail investors Within the crypto market. Additionally, he said that there are many weaknesses in the industry due to lack of regulation.

Dangers of ETFs according to senators

In the letter, which was addressed to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, Reed and Butler highlighted that these entities are exposed to fraudulent activities within these markets, including pump-and-dump schemes.

While spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have already been approved and are currently highly successful, senators sought Stoppage after this.

In that sense, he argued that there are more markets for these alternative cryptocurrencies Vulnerable to manipulation and fraudulent practicesA cautious approach is required by the regulatory authorities.

This is a warning to investors who are anxiously awaiting approval Ethereum Spot ETFBecause this condition may delay entry or it may never happen.

On the other hand, senators demanded greater regulatory scrutiny for already approved BTC ETFs with the aim of guaranteeing greater protection for retail investors.