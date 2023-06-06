US stock market watchdog sues crypto giant Binance, bitcoin loses significant value

The value of bitcoin has been falling rapidly since Monday. The reason for this is the furore surrounding Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform. It is being prosecuted by the US stock market watchdog SEC for violating US regulations. Changpeng Zhao, the platform’s top executive, is also being accused.

The document filed by the SEC in Washington federal court lists thirteen allegations. Binance reportedly operates without a license in the US. Among other things, the company has been accused of perpetrating a “widespread web of fraud”, including setting up “fake checks” in order to continue operating.

Clients with large portfolios could use a VPN connection to hide the fact that they were trading from the US. According to the indictment, the CCO didn’t even hide it. For example, in December 2018, they may have admitted to an associate that they do business in the US without a license. Billions of dollars of funds were allegedly transferred to Zhao’s European company. In addition, there is also “market manipulation” and Zhao is said to have traded crypto himself.

Binance Responds

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world. Several allegations against the company surfaced last year, when the second largest trading platform, FTX, collapsed.

It has already responded to the complaint on social media and promised to cooperate with the investigation. “We take the allegations seriously, but we will defend our platform with conviction.”

bitcoin loses

Bitcoin’s price took a hit when the news broke on Monday and fell further on Tuesday. Compared to its opening value, the largest cryptocurrency has already lost more than 4 percent. This is partly due to many uncertain investors withdrawing their coins from Binance early. A bitcoin is still worth $25,692 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. For comparison: Monday morning that was still $27,245.

coinbase

On Tuesday, it also became known that after Binance, the SEC is also suing competitor Coinbase for violating US regulations. In a federal court in New York, watchdog Coinbase – the largest US crypto platform – is accusing it of circumventing regulations by allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies that the SEC considers to be unregistered securities. In addition, Coinbase also broke SEC rules with its “staking” services, it says.

With “staking”, users lock up their crypto for a period of time to support the functioning of the blockchain – the decentralized system on which crypto coins run. In return, they receive a fee, which is equivalent to interest or dividends.

In premarket trading in New York, Coinbase shares fell as much as 17 percent on Tuesday. The share price had already fallen nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday.