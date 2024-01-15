Used car market in Venezuela

The second-hand automotive market or selling used cars is currently one of the most common ways to obtain a vehicle in Venezuela.

nairobis rodriguez

The national automotive industry has suffered a decline in recent years and the most recent report from the Automotive Chamber of Venezuela (Cavanez) shows that there was no vehicle production during January 2024.

The numbers were already low in previous months. In fact, the union reported that 61 vehicles were produced during 2023, which was 19.1% less than those assembled in 2022; That means 76 units.

Vehicle purchasing options have dwindled to two: go to a dealership and buy new imported cars that cost between $53,000 for a truck or as little as $23,000 for a small vehicle, according to a work published by Banking & Business. Hoe – or go to the second-hand market and buy a used one.

And this second option was exactly the one chosen by Daniel Herrera, a 25-year-old young lawyer from Caracas, who searched on digital platforms to get a car.

What’s the second-hand car market in Venezuela?

Daniel’s experience shows that for many Venezuelans, who have limited incomes, selling used cars can also be inaccessible. “I got a lot of offers, but the prices for 2006 or 2008 cars are unbelievable,” he explains.

And, when visiting portals dedicated to the sale of vehicles such as TuCarro.com, you can see that, in Caracas, the price of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer located in Baruta is US$10,800 and the price of a 2008 Toyota Camry automatic model is At US$17,000.

As far as trucks are concerned. A Toyota Meru model of year 2008 is priced at US$24,000 and a Toyota Rav4 Limited, year 2016 is priced at US$31,900 on the page.

“I took the risk to look at marketplace options,” says Daniel, about the alternative that the social network Facebook presents to market products. “Despite what I’ve heard about the risks, the prices are cheap.”

On this platform, a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo vehicle is priced at US$5,400 and a 2008 Ford Fusion model is priced at US$4,000.

In more detail Banking and Business