Usher and Justin Timberlake argued over who would sign Justin Bieber

Usher Prince Tribute - Grammys 2020 - Getty

An argument broke out between Usher and Justin Timberlake over who would sign Justin Bieber.
The 45-year-old rapper, who is in euphoria following his Super Bowl halftime performance, claims that he and Justin, 43, both wanted to make a deal with Justin, the 29-year-old singer who became famous in a viral video on the internet in the early 2000s. It was a sensation.
Usher told People: “When you’re at the top of your game, some of the best things are presented to you, and I think right after (my album) ‘Confessions’ I was introduced to Justin Bieber. And to Scooter Braun (who became Justin’s manager). I made Scooter an offer he couldn’t resist. We became friends, but obviously it was a lifelong partnership, and it was between me and Justin Timberlake. It was like a bidding war. »
Usher then signed Justin to his and Scooter’s label, 42-year-old Raymond Braun Media Group, in 2008.
He continued, “I’m not sure I can understand every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is that I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you that. “Gonna give you everything I want.” You have to present. ,
Usher also indicated that there is no bitterness between him and Justin, saying that he “always wanted to make a record” with the former *NSYNC singer.

