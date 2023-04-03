Usher pranks fans by saying Beyoncé would go onstage at his concert

Together, they already shared vocals on the track “Love in this Club, Pt. II”, which also features Lil Wayne. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images (POPline use with permission)

“-IT’S BEYONCÉÉÉÉ!!!!”; “- IT’S LIE!!!!” – it was more or less in this footprint that usher involved an entire audience in a april 1st prank. The singer, who performed at the Dreamville Festival 2023at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, USAcaused an uproar by announcing, at a point in the show, that none other than Beyonce would take the stage for a special appearance. The bucket of cold water, however, came when the artist announced that it was all just a joke on account of April Fools’ Day…

Between one song and another, usher decided to play the trick: “I don’t know if you’ve seen some of the interviews I’ve given this week, but as promised, we’ll have a special appearance tonight. Do you want to know who it is? So make some noise for Beyonce!”said the artist, leading the public to delirium for believing that the owner of the record “RENAISSANCE” (2022) would really emerge.

After a deafening silence that took place while the star did not go on stage, usher delivered the prank: “April first…”he revealed.

Usher ain’t shit for this Beyonce April Fool’s prank pic.twitter.com/8Scpfu1Qjf — scottie better (@soulqrn) April 2, 2023

The two, who have worked together, have shared the stage before (really).

What would you do in such a situation?!

