UTRGV del Valle medical students to receive specialization programs

The UTRGV School of Medicine in Edinburgh is creating a specialization program in medicine.

According to a study by the ‘Rio Grande Development Council’, in 2018, of one thousand patients referred to a medical specialist, 80-90 percent did not see a specialist.

For this reason, this Friday, March 15, more than 200 medical students received news about the university where they will be able to study the specialization.

This is the case of Samuel Álvarez, a student who will know where he will study to specialize in the field of medicine for the next four years.

The program will also benefit at least 200 other UTRGV medical students who will do the same.

For his part, Alvarez will study psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, Fresno —

Alvarez commented, “Mental health is something that isn’t talked about much, especially in the Hispanic community, so I believe that having a psychiatrist who speaks Spanish, who shares the culture Yes, very important.”

Alvarez is the first in his family to graduate from college and study medicine. “This is a great accomplishment not only for me but also for my parents, who are first-generation immigrants,” Alvarez said.

Samuel Alvarez’s parents are in Dallas. The Pope could not attend because he had to go to work and his mother is retired.

According to Michael Hawker, chancellor of the UTRGV School of Medicine, there is a shortage of doctors with that specialty in the valley.

“When you look at doctors per capita in the lower part of the country, especially in the Valley, we see a shortage of a lot of specialties here,” Hawker said.

While for Alvarez, the love throughout the school and the way they tolerated him was a support, it was the truth that helped him continue later.

This Friday’s ceremony took place at the same time as many other universities in the United States: 11 a.m. central time.

Medical students enter a very competitive process, where students rank specialties and put the information through a national program into an algorithm that uses that information to place the student into a medical school in their specialty. Does.