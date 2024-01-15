V Journalistic Award for Internal Medicine of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) announced

Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) calls to V SEMI Internal Medicine Journalism Awardwhich may include journalistic work Which treats and reflects in some way the expertise of internal medicine and its professionals, from both viewpoints medical scientist from such a perspective Social.

actions will be rewarded three categories (print, digital and audiovisual media), and each of them is equipped 2,000 euros. The last date for submission of candidature will be 31 December 2024 More creations must be sent electronically Through This formulation.

All journalistic works published or broadcast in the media throughout Spanish territory during this period January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024, inclusive, The last date for receipt of works is Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Therefore, access to the form will be closed at 11:59 pm on that day.

With these awards, The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine recognizes the important work of journalistsEspecially those who carry out their professional work in the health sector, who They contribute to making the trainee’s work visible in any aspect in society. and to disseminate advances in medical and clinical or research knowledge in the various areas of expertise and care provided to patients in the Spanish SNS.

Consult the grounds for the V Journalistic Award for Internal Medicine