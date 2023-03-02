Valdepeñas hosts the National Track League this Saturday at its velodrome

The Valdepeñas municipal velodrome hosts this Saturday, March 4, starting at 10:00 a.m., the National Track League, which will bring together fifty cadet and junior cyclists, male and female, from different points of Spanish geography.

The Councilor for Sports, David Sevilla, has indicated that “it is an event that will bring cyclists from all over the country, but I want to value this sports facility, because this league is going to be the kick-off of the year because the facility It is going to host other sporting events, both for schools and for federations”. On the other hand, he wanted to encourage sports fans to come to see the National Track League this Saturday from the stands “because they will be surprised.”

In this sporting event, different tests will be carried out that award points to the participants for the Spanish Championship, as recalled by the president of the Castilla-La Mancha Cycling Federation, Vicente Alumbreros, who also encouraged them to follow the tests on the track . “It is very attractive, the tests are explosive, dynamic and there is much more emotion, perhaps more than in the road tests, so I am happy because it is the first edition of this national league and we have participants from all over Spain, from Extremadura, Catalonia, the community of Madrid, Castilla y León or Andalusia”, he reviewed.

The Councilor for Sports concluded by recalling that the velodrome sports facility, the fifth sports complex in the town located in the Lucero neighborhood, is now open for the use of athletes.