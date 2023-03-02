Valdepeñas resumes the ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ offering some 60 pots to choose from

The Valdepeñas City Council in collaboration with the local hospitality sector will develop a new edition of the Ruta de la Cuchara from March 6 to 30, which is resumed after the pandemic with 10 participating establishments that will offer as a whole, from Monday to Thursday, 60 spoon dishes with wine or drink at the price of 4 euros.

The Councilor for Business Development, Julia Cejudo, has indicated that the objective of the initiative is to support the hospitality sector and offer an experience to customers and visitors, “so different dishes will be offered every week, at noon it will be a stronger and softer at night, and it will change dishes for weeks”.

With all this, the Consistory intends with this initiative, which began in 2015, to promote gastronomy with dishes of all kinds, also offering a gastronomic offer for tourism, as remarked by the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Tourism, Vanessa Irla. Among the proposals we can find pochas with chistorra, Castilian cream, marmitako, ratatouille, seafood cream, rib stew, stewed beans, migas, grandmother’s lentils, zucchini puree, fabes with slaughter, cod taco, mushroom sauce or potato stew with cod, among many others.

The hotelier Juan José Díaz affirmed that “we are in difficult times, it is more difficult for people to leave and this is good for all of us”. The participating establishments are La Antigua Bodega Los Llanos, Bar Casa Juan Siete Esquinas, Bar Sebastián, Café Bar Penalti, Green Café, La Latina Café Bar, La Viña Restaurant, Los Viñedos 186 Restaurant, San Antonio Restaurant and La Taberna Valvino.