Valdepeñas will apply for a European grant for a digitalization project of the integral water cycle

The Valdepeñas City Council plans to approve at the next ordinary plenary session, which will take place on Monday, February 6, a request for a subsidy for the award of a digitalization project of the integral water cycle in the town, which will be carried out together with the concessionary company of the service, Aqualia, and that would affect the La Fresneda and La Cabezuela reservoirs.

This is how the government spokesman, Francisco Delgado, has advanced this Thursday, who has explained that it is a project that will come to improve what is the control of the supply, of the networks, of the consumption and losses of water that may currently exist in the pipes ”. In this sense, he pointed out that the project, which will be presented for financing through European funds, “represents a technological improvement with an amount of 618,815 euros for the Valdepeñas project, for which reason it will be proposed to participate in the plenary session together with Aqualia in the grant request for the modernization of supply control with technological means”.

In another order of things, the Plenary also plans to give the green light to the withdrawal of a plot located in the Noria de Rojo area, in the old municipal dump, as well as to give an account of the budgetary economic situation for the year 2022.