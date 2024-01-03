Valentin Kratz (Agency) hallucinates in front of a crazy detail in Rihanna’s apartment

In the 10th and final episode of season 4 Agency (TMC), Valentin Kratz had the pleasure of visiting a former apartment rented by Rihanna in New York. An extraordinary property that left him speechless.
The Kratz family and the stars, it’s a true love story! while season 4 Agency Ending this Thursday, February 8 on TMC (ahead of its upcoming arrival on Netflix), Valentin Kratz, who now lives in New York, introduced the program to the faithful. A stunning piece of real estate that was once owned and rented by Rihanna , Gradually becoming international, the Kreutz brothers regularly visit homes that belong to world celebrities. Like Mel Gibson was seen on the show a few weeks ago.
Agency (TMC): Valentin Kratz is surprised by the size of Rihanna’s old apartment
We also remember that, last year, a visit to Johnny Hallyday’s house in Marnes-la-Coquette (Hautes-de-Seine) caused a stir when Leticia Hallyday decided to withdraw the sales mandate from Kratz , had no taste for this media coverage. A mythical object, certainly, but a far cry from American excess. Because it would be an understatement to say that Rihanna’s former New York apartment left Valentin Kratz speechless. A 470 square meter penthouse is located on the top floor of a building! ,I’m going to visit the apartment she lived in! It’s crazy to see where she lived… She’s one of the greatest singers on the planet and in this century“Charina’s husband gets seduced. Personalized entry”nightclub atmosphere“, personally decorated by the singer and served by an elevator, XXL living room, very bright rooms, breathtaking (360°) view of New York… Real estate agent no longer knows where to go,
Valentin Kratz (Agency,“We feel like we are in a star apartment.”
“It’s extraordinary, I’m amazed” says Martin Kratz’s brother. The final blow came from a trick Rihanna invented to protect her intimacy and private life: tinted mirrored windows that, from the outside, block potentially prying eyes from the buildings above. “I never saw that. We feel like we’re in a star apartment Where you shouldn’t be seen… Yes, we’re at Rihanna’s houseValentin Kratz comments with a smile. Estimated net worth: Between $12 and $14 million!
