Valentine’s Day 2023 in Pokémon Go: Mega-Gardevoir, Luvdisc and more

Pokémon Go has just revealed the Valentine’s Day 2023 event that brings Mega-Gardeevoir and Shiny Frillish to the game for the first time.

February is already here and I get many titles like Pokémon Go makes love in the air with its upcoming Valentine’s event in 2023.

Therefore, we will have limited time events where we can find Luvdisc in the limited research day.

Here’s everything the Valentine’s Day 2023 event will bring us, including dates, times, and other cool stuff.

Pokémon marked with “*” can come out in their shiny version.

Dates and times of the Pokémon Go 2023 Valentine’s event

Through an entry in the official blogwe know that the Valentine’s Day event of Pokémon Go 2023 will start on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and will end at 8:00 p.m. (local time) on February 14.

Mega-Gardevoir and attacks for the Valentine’s event in Pokémon Go 2023

For the first time, Mega-Gardevoir will make its debut in raids around the world alongside featured attacks from both Gardevoir and Gallade.

When we evolve Kirlia to Gardevoir or Gallade during the event we will get the charged attack: Sync Noise.

niantic Valentine arrives loaded to Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Event 2023 Bonuses

Players will get the following bonuses during the event:

X2 Stardust when opening gifts.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for two hours.

Changes to Furfrou Wild Form to Furfrou Heart Cut which will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust. In addition, it can come out variocolor.

Special Frillish avatar top and glasses for our avatar

If we Trainers send 100,000,000 gifts globally, Niantic will add the following bonuses to the game: x3 candies when transferring Pokémon x2 XL Candies when transferring Pokémon from level 31



Wild encounters during the Pokémon Go Valentine’s 2023 event

niantic

Red Flower Flabebe will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, while Blue Flower Flabebe will appear in the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabebe will appear in the Americas. With this in mind, these are the Pokémon that will appear in the wild during the Valentine’s event:

nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Skitty*

Volbeat*

illuminate*

Woobat*

Frillish*

Flabebe: red Blue Yellow Natural*

morelull

Chansey

Audino*

Alomomola*

white flower Flabebe

orange flower Flabebe

7km Egg Encounters

Lickitung*

Smoochum*

Happy*

Frillish*

Alomomola*

Raids during the event

During the event, these are the Pokémon that Trainers will be able to find in Gym Raid Battles.

A star:

Chansey*

Shinx*

Natural Form Furfrou

spurr

Three stars:

nestoqueen

nidoking

Lickitung*

Miltank

gallade

Five stars:

Tapu Lele*

Mega Raids:

Mega Gardevoir*

Field Research Tasks

Of course, the Field Research tasks will also be themed around the event. Therefore, we can find the following Pokémon:

Pikachu*

Eevee*

Ralts*

luvdisc*

Hippopotamus*

Frillish*

Lithium*

Chansey*

Heart-shaped spinda*

Combee*

Audino*

Alomomola*

morelull

And that’s it! This is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023.