Valorant 6.01 Patch Notes

Occasional but relevant changes arrive with version 6.01 of VALORANT, the tactical shooter from Riot Games. Therefore, we bring a summary of this patch.

After the release of LotusFor this version, improvements and corrections for this map arrive, taking into account the suggestions proposed by the same community. On the update side, now on this map it reduced the volume of the revolving doors while they rotate. Additionally, there will no longer be a dedicated queue and will be included in the map rotation for Normal and Competitive.

In the correction of errors Lotus we’ve got the impulse vulnerability removed in the back of Site B, and you can no longer get stuck in revolving doors, so we can rest easy while we play. Also, Breach can now use abilities on both revolving doors, and the destructible door in Link A now has working vision cones. Finally, the Spike can no longer get lost in the back of Site A and fixed a broken Spike planting point from this same site.

On the other hand, regarding the gameplay systems Fixed the following bugs:

The third-person visual flash indicator on an Agent’s head was sometimes out of sync with the actual duration of the flash. (For example, Paranoia [Q] of Omen, Curve Flash [Q] of Phoenix).

The Spike would become invisible and when trying to equip it, an error would occur after switching from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.

A bug that prevented you from planting the Spike after reconnecting to a game where you died while offline.

When using the Marshall rifle, it prevented a full reload between shots if the auto scope was engaged.

Finally, for corrections of the agents the Nanoplague of killjoy No longer deals more damage than intended to destructible objects.

More information | https://playvalorant.com/es-mx/news/game-updates/notas-de-la-version-6-01-de-valorant/