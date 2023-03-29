Valorant – 6.06 Patch Notes: Changes to Gekko and Lotus

We already have in our hands the 6.06 patch notes, which are short but bring forceful changes to Gekko and Lotus.
Riot Games shared the patch notes 6.06 of Valorant, the next update that will bring nerfs for Gekko and innovations in Lotus. There’s also a gameplay change for Gekko’s pet Goofy, and bug fixes.
Below are the notes with all the changes that Valorant patch 6.06 will bring.
AGENT UPDATES (Valorant Patch 6.06)
GEKKO
- Brutal Pogo (S)
- Pogo Brutal’s damage to certain items has worked inconsistently with similar abilities like KAY/O’s FRAG/mentation (C) or Breach’s Aftershock (C).
- Item damage reduced x2.5 >>> x1
- Carnalito (Q)
- Carnalito will now die if he is the last one alive.
MAP UPDATES (Patch 6.06)
LOTUS
- Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door between Link A and Main A to make it easier to see it collapse.
UPDATES TO GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS
- They will incorporate the possibility of hiding the outline and the Fresnel of the agents (the colored outline of the agents)
- Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Others”, there is the option to “Hide Contours and Fresnel”
ERROR CORRECTION
AGENTS
- Gosh will no longer be able to shock intangible players.
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS
- Fixed a bug that caused your screen to display a below-ground view of the map at game start.
SOCIAL ROLES
- Fixed a bug that prevented messages started with a caret (^) from being sent. It is now possible to send and receive cute emojis like ^w^
- Fixed a bug where alert icons would show up even after muting someone. Alert icons will now correctly be suppressed when muting someone
- Fixed a bug that would black out the voice chat UI when your agent was blinded. Now you can see even if your agent doesn’t
- Fixed a bug that kept the join party button active when the party invite had already expired
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed the number of people who are in a party with a friend when searching the friends list
- Fixed a bug that would scroll other UI elements, such as the agent carousel, when swiping the social panel
- Fixed a bug that darkened the friends list enable automatic rejection of friend requests