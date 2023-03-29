Valorant – 6.06 Patch Notes: Changes to Gekko and Lotus

We already have in our hands the 6.06 patch notes, which are short but bring forceful changes to Gekko and Lotus.

Riot Games shared the patch notes 6.06 of Valorant, the next update that will bring nerfs for Gekko and innovations in Lotus. There’s also a gameplay change for Gekko’s pet Goofy, and bug fixes.

Below are the notes with all the changes that Valorant patch 6.06 will bring.

AGENT UPDATES (Valorant Patch 6.06)

GEKKO

Brutal Pogo (S) Pogo Brutal’s damage to certain items has worked inconsistently with similar abilities like KAY/O’s FRAG/mentation (C) or Breach’s Aftershock (C). Item damage reduced x2.5 >>> x1

Carnalito (Q) Carnalito will now die if he is the last one alive.



MAP UPDATES (Patch 6.06)

LOTUS

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door between Link A and Main A to make it easier to see it collapse.

UPDATES TO GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

They will incorporate the possibility of hiding the outline and the Fresnel of the agents (the colored outline of the agents) Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Others”, there is the option to “Hide Contours and Fresnel”



ERROR CORRECTION

AGENTS

Gosh will no longer be able to shock intangible players.

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

Fixed a bug that caused your screen to display a below-ground view of the map at game start.

SOCIAL ROLES