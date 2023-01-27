Valorant: A 14-year-old boy becomes the “best player in the world” of Valorant

From an ever younger age, many boys and girls begin their journey in the world of video games, and some of them show an unusual level and quality for their age. Several of these cases can be found in Valorant, such as the case of Tozeo or the protagonist that we are going to talk about next.

At just 14 years old, Darxcioo has not only made it to Radiant, but has become world number 1 in ranked rankings around the world. This is a huge feat, considering the young age of this player, so he could have a great future as a professional within Valorant.

A feat that must be “taken with tweezers”

Although Valorant does not allow players to see a global ranking, third party websites Like Tracker.gg if they show the classifications of each country. Darxcioo takes the top spot with a rating of 1,017above players like F0rsakeN, who has a score of 995. And we say that it is ambiguous, and with that we do not want to detract from it, because in the end the level of each region is totally different and the number of players in each region too, and since it cannot compete with all the players on the planet, there should not be a catalog as such of this style.

In other statistical sections, it also leads the classification with 99 wins in this act from Valorant that arrived a few weeks ago. The young man has chosen Raze, Jett and Killjoy as his agents to reach the top. He has won 15 of the last 20 games and has a ratio K/D of 1.09, as well as a 53.2% win rate, proving his huge impact on the maps.

To this day, due to logical age issues, he cannot compete, but it is true that a club could hire him as a content creator and do live shows on Twitch. It must be remembered that minors need their legal guardian to accompany them so that they can be on this type of platform.