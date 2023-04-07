Valorant: A new opportunity to reach Challengers in LATAM, meet the Rise tournament with the possibility of playing Promo / Relegation

After having experienced the new leagues for LATAM North and South in the tournament challengers where we were able to see two teams demonstrate their power to be crowned champions of their respective leagues, thanks to the good reception of what was experienced within these competitions, the creation of the Rise tournament has just been announced, where a high-level competition will be held.

This new tournament has an Open Qualifier that already has the open enrollment so that all the teams that want to participate have the opportunity to face each other, leaving only four of them advancing to the next stage where they will have to face four invited teams throughout two phases where they can crown a champion of the North and another from the South.

The top team from each zone will earn a chance to play in the promotion/relegation match against the team that is ranked sixth on the VALORANT Challengers overall table at the end of the second split. In this way, this series will define which team will have a guaranteed place in the competition during the 2024 season. Both the VALORANT Rise final and the promotion / relegation match will be the best of five maps.

A tournament that gives a lot of opportunity to new teams to integrate into the highest competition in this region, demonstrating the level of each one, as mentioned, the winner of this tournament will have the opportunity to get a place in the Challengers League Therefore, we will have a large number of contenders looking to take this chance to face the best in the region.