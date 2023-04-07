Valorant: A third day of Gamechangers date 4 where KRU remains at the top of the table and Skull Crackers Quarz tied for first place

Closing date number four of gamechangers we have two confrontations between teams that seek to dominate the games to get the points that leave them more comfortable within the general table, the squads that played this last day have a better preparation along with an interesting motivation because there was a great variety between the clashes of the past days.

KRU VS Undead BK

Starting with the battle between KRU in view of Undead BK on a map of Haven where we have seen great battles throughout the day where the plays of michaela they resound throughout the stage creating a wide advantage in favor of the pink squad that puts 11-1, in the change of sides the difference was already marked by KRU who closed the game with 13-1. The second map would be Ice box where we would have a very similar situation from the attacking side by the KRU who manage to make a good first side to take it 11-1, in the second half they did not let their opponents respond to take the series in their favor.

Skull Cracker Quartz VS Leviathan

The second confrontation would be Skull Cracker Quartz in view of Leviathan GC.in the same way we see a Haven with a rather lopsided start for the crackens that have a anger making a great game by denying their rivals on several occasions to leave 11-1, in the change of sides the sea dragon manages to respond in several rounds to seek to tie the map but the force of SCQ would be the one that managed to take the map. In the second duel we have Fracture with a game where both teams see more couples but it would be the Brimstone of Alexaishot the one that causes good opportunities to make it 7-5, the second half would have several close rounds between both sides but the SKQ team managed to make enough of a difference to take the match.

Closing in this way the week of confrontation within the Gamechangers with good confrontations where KRU managed to take two maps forcefully in his favor to continue dominating the table, on the other hand the squad of Skull Cracker Quartz shines brightly to tie for first place in the North table, leaving a very interesting tournament.