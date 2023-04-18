Valorant aiming guide: how to (quickly) improve your aim in Valorant

April 3, 2023

Valorant is one of the most popular team-based multiplayer shooter games inspired by CSGO. The title has you play as one team competing against the other in highly competitive and intense matches that require fluid coordination and quick response. But if you are not a good shooter all is lost!

Aiming is by far the most important aspect of any multiplayer or even single player shooter, and Valorant is no exception. If you’re good at aiming, you’re less likely to have trouble taking out your competitors in these fast-paced matches. But if you’re just getting started with the Valorant smurf account, you don’t need to be hard on yourself, as aiming can be improved with practice.

And we’ve got some tips and tricks to help you ease the process and improve your aim in no time!

Adjust the sensitivity

One of the main factors when aiming is definitely the sensitivity of the target itself. You can make a big difference in aiming in any shooting game. Finding the right mouse sensitivity can make a big difference in your aim. Lower sensitivities can help with accuracy, while higher sensitivities can help with fast movements.

Experiment with different settings until you find the one that best suits your needs. You can adjust this setting in the game’s options menu. As a good starting point, you can adjust the sensitivity to a point that allows you to easily look around the map with a single flick of the mouse without any issues. This will allow you to target the enemy even in a narrow place when you find yourself in a sticky situation surrounded by an enemy team.

The correct mouse settings

Getting the sensitivity right is great, but you also have to find the right mouse settings, and I’m not talking about DPI. I’m talking about the actual physical setup including mouse space and having a good mouse pad. You should have enough room on your mouse pad to easily move your mouse around and try to aim.

As I mentioned earlier, you should have enough room to do an easy 180-degree turn without having to move all over the mat. This will give you a good overall aiming move that you can further polish to improve your playstyle.

Live aim practice

Once you’ve fixed that. The next thing you can do to improve your aim is to practice. And not any usual practice. If you want to aim correctly, you need to understand that every player has different preferences when it comes to sensitivity and target tracking. To find your preferences, you need to practice and try to follow moving targets.

Make sure you follow them as closely as possible and do this for a few minutes to gauge things. If it falls behind the target, you may need to increase the sensitivity and do the opposite if it often gets ahead of the target. This will help you track your opponents efficiently when they are on the move.

Learn to pre-aim

One of the things that professional gamers are much better at than normal gamers is pre-scrimming. It is the act of predicting the enemy’s movement and keeping your crosshair there to fire as soon as it comes into view. Scope placement is key to good aiming among competitive shooters.

Your crosshair should always be placed where you think the enemy’s head will be. Try to keep it at head level and aim for the head whenever possible. This will help you react quickly and aim accurately. You can use this to target enemies that you know are hiding behind the wall.

Play deathmatch

Now that is only half of the work done, the rest depends on the correct execution. But before you jump headlong into fighting your opponents in competitive team-based games, you need to practice in deathmatch mode. It will give you an idea of ​​how to use your new aiming technique on real opponents without putting too much pressure on yourself.

It is a fast-paced mode that can help you practice your aim against real players. Try to focus on your aim and not worry too much about winning or losing. Use different weapons and practice your movements while shooting to get the most out of your aim.

Valorant: Conclusion

Just like any other shooting game, Valorant can’t be very demanding when it comes to skills but aiming is definitely at the top of that list. You must have a very good aim if you want to outperform your opponents and win more games. I hope this guide is a good start to improve your aim in Valorant and become a pro in no time.



