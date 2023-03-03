VALORANT: All about the Secret Tournament of the Storm Circuit

He Storm Circuit has presented the parry of VALORANT by the hand of Secret Tournament which will be played during the month of March and early April. This competition will be online and face-to-face offering as prizes points for the general ranking and €2,000 euro. The final will be played at the Barcelona International Gaming Center (Big C).

The qualifier starts on Saturday, March 4

The players and players of VALORANT they will have the opportunity to participate from March 4 to April 1.

The competition will have two qualifiers: the first will be played on March 4 and 5 and the second, the March 10 and 11. These four days, the teams will compete in bracket format to BO1 divided into two groups every weekend until you get 4 teams.

Registration for each qualifier will be closed on days today and on March 9 at 22:00.

The final phase will be next March 12. That Sunday will be played in BO3 format in a double bracket until you get 3 teams.

The Grand Final will take place on April 1 at the Big C. The winner of the upper bracket and the two teams that reach the final of the lower bracket will go to Barcelona.

The online tournament will take place on April 1 and 2. In a simple bracket format to BO1 to the semifinals, which will be played at BO3, like the final.

A chance to climb positions in it ranking of the TC

In addition to €2,000, this stop offers points for the Storm Circuit. Thus, Participating teams will be able to climb positions according to their performance at the tournament.

He distribution of prizes will be: €1,000 for the winner, €600 for the second and €400 for the third.

Currently, the teams that are leading the VALORANT table are Kirin Gaming and eQuizers. With this stop, the teams can change positions facing the near end of split and opt for promotion to Radiant League.