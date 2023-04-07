Valorant: All the information about the Tokyo Masters, ticket sales and dates for this great international competition

The second event where squads from around the world participate to demonstrate their high quality as a team seeking to be crowned as the best in the world, after having seen the lock-in And with the start of the different regional leagues, the fans are still hungry to enjoy the clashes between the best players of the competitive Valorant but Masters Tokyo It will be the tip of the iceberg.

Live Event Schedule

Sunday June 11 – Group Phase

Monday June 12 – Group Phase

Tuesday June 13 – Group Phase

Wednesday June 14 – Group Phase

Thursday June 15 – No games

Friday June 16 – Upper Bracket Round 1

Saturday June 17 – Upper Bracket Round 1

Sunday June 18 – Lower Bracket Round 1

Monday June 19 – Upper Bracket Round 2

Tuesday June 20 – Lower Bracket Round 2

Wednesday June 21 – Round 3 of lower bracket and upper bracket

Thursday June 22 – No games

Friday June 23 – No games

Saturday June 24 – Bottom Final

Sunday June 25 – Grand Finale

HOW AND WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS?

Tickets will go on sale on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. (MX) / 8:00 p.m. (CO/PE) / 9:00 p.m. (CL) / 10:00 p.m. (AR).

Fans in Japan can purchase tickets through the following link

Fans outside of Japan will be able to purchase tickets through the website

It should be clarified that the process is very similar to past events that have been held in other countries, now it only remains to meet the teams that will travel to the eastern lands to face each other in order to be consolidated as the best in this great event. Let’s remember that the Japanese community is very eloquent and encourages their teams in a phenomenal way, but now they will have the fans of LATAM and EMEA in their lands to listen to the songs.