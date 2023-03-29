VALORANT already has a date for VCT Americas, the tournament that will face the 10 best teams on the continent | DEPOR-PLAY

the shooter of Riot Games, VALORANT, boasts a fairly strong competitive scene on the continent. After meeting the best of each server, it’s time to see them compete for the Master’s qualification. VCT Americas will run from April 1 to May 28.

100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, FURIA Esports, KRÜ Esports, Levitán, LOUD (the favorite of the tournament), MIBR, NRG and Sentinels will face off at VCT Americas. Only the first three get a place for Masters and Champions.

LOUD comes to this tournament after finishing in second position at LOCK/IN Sao Paulo. They lost by the slightest difference against Fnatic and they are hungry for titles. The Brazilian club is the current shooter World Cup champion, so this is the moment to show what it’s made of.

KRÜ Esports and Levitán are the two best teams on the South American server, while North America manages to get five clubs to fight for the title: 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, Sentinels and NRG.

On April 1st the competition will begin with two interesting matches in the Bo3 format or better than three games. Whoever wins two maps will keep the point.

Matches of April 1 of the VCT Americas

Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves – 2:00 p.m.

KRÜ Esports vs. FURIA Esports – 5:00 pm

The tournament will be held in person at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles and will feature Latin American talent in the narration of the matches. You will be able to follow the entire event through the official VALORANT LA Twitch and YouTube channels.

