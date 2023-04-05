VALORANT Americas League 2023: all the matches and results of KRÜ and Leviathan

The first season of the Riot Games franchised tournament kicked off in April with the top 10 teams on the continent.





After the consecration of fnatic about LOUD in the final of the VCT Lock In in São Paulo, a tournament that served as a warm-up for the franchised teams chosen by Riot Games, KRÜ Esports and Leviathan they started their way in VALORANT Americas League 2023. We review all the matches and results.











VALORANT Americas League 2023: all the matches and results

The team of Sergio Agüero made his presentation on 1 April with a 2-0 defeat against the Brazilians from RAGEwhile Leviatán debuted with a 13-11 and 13-4 victory over the North Americans of N.R.G.. Teams face off against the best of three maps, once against each cast.

participate in the contest 10 teams, and the best six will access the playoff phase. The teams that reach the podium will qualify for the Tokyo Masterswhich will be played in June, and for the world of the specialty, to be held in Los Angeles during August. In this first year of the new format there will be no second season, unlike 2024.

KRÜ and Leviathan’s matches in the VALORANT Americas League 2023

WEEK 1



01/04 – KRÜ 0-2 FURY

03/04 – Leviathan 2-0 NRG

WEEK 2



04/08 – 19:00 Leviathan vs. RAGE

04/09 – 19:00 KRÜ vs. MIBR

WEEK 3



04/16 – 16:00 Leviathan vs. Sentinels

04/16 – 19:00 KRÜ vs. Evil Geniuses

WEEK 4



04/21 – 19:00 Leviathan vs. MIBR

04/22 – 16:00 KRÜ vs. 100 thieves

04/24 – 16:00 Leviathan vs. 100 thieves

04/25 – 19:00 KRÜ vs. N.R.G.

WEEK 5



04/30 – 19:00 Leviathan vs. Evil Geniuses

05/01 – 16:00 KRÜ vs. LOUD

WEEK 6



05/07 – 19:00 Leviathan vs. KRÜ

WEEK 7



05/14 – 16:00 KRÜ vs. Sentinels

05/15 – 16:00 Leviathan vs. Cloud9

WEEK 8



05/19 – 16:00 KRÜ vs. Cloud9

05/19 – Leviathan vs. LOUD

