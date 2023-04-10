Valorant Americas: Leviatán and KRÜ played their matches while Week 2 will close today – Results and positions

Valorant’s VCT Americas played 4 of the 5 matches of their Week 2 competition. All the details of the exciting tournament, in this note!

From what was the course of the weekend, VCT Americas started the week 2 of the tournament of Valorant most important for our continent. While there is still a pending game to finish the date, Leviathan and KRÜ They have already disputed their corresponding commitments.

Initially the week 2 had as protagonists of the inaugural meeting Cloud9 vs. LOUD he Saturday April 8. Despite having given up the first map of Split by 7-13the contest ended with victory for the Brazilian team by 2 to 1 after imposing so much on Ascent (13-8) and Pearl (13-7) in order to continue at the top of the standings.

See more “ah we will lose the first map, this is not the LOUD that people know” irmao, next. YOUR TEMP TO TRUST THE CURRENT WORLD CHAMPION 2 × 1 vs C9 hair VCT AMERICAS! FAÇA 👇 pic.twitter.com/Cx4jwuTMUV—LOUD 🇧🇷 (@LOUDgg) April 8, 2023

On the other hand, Leviathan pitted RAGE in a very even series. The dragons had started on the right foot by exceptionally winning the site of Pearl by 13-11with the spice of reversing a negative partial of 3-9. However, RAGE woke up in time to stay with Ice box (13-5) and Ascent (13-10) and accumulate his second victory in the regular phase of VCT Americas.

Now, back in the day sunday 9/4the action in Valorant placed at NRG vs. Sentinels. This North American duel crowned N.R.G.who came from a defeat against LEV in the Week 1with a result of 2 to 0 in Lotus (13-10) and later in Ice box (13-2).

Then it was the turn for KRÜ vs. MiBR, where both teams needed a victory since they had just lost in their debut. the story with KRÜ was similar to what he suffered Leviathan. The roster got off to a good start by taking the starting map (9-13 in Ascent). However, he later fell to a solid comeback from his rival to finish 1-2 (Lotus: 13-11 and Pearl: 14-12 in favor of MiBR).

Beyond this, there are still 6 weeks before the end of the VCT Americas which houses the city of The Angels. Let us remember that the top 3 teams of the competition will classify the Valorant Champions 2023 and also to tokyo masterstournament of the highest international level.

Until now FURY and LOUD lead the table with 2V-0Dfollowed by Leviathan, NRG, Cloud9, MiBR and Sentinels (1V-1D). The table is closed KRÜ, 100 Thieves and Evil Geniusesthe latter two must finish the week 2 today at 4:00 p.m. (Argentina). I lived the crossing live and for free through the channels of Youtube and twitch of Valorant Americas.

