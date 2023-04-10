Valorant Americas: Leviatán and KRÜ played their matches while Week 2 will close today – Results and positions

Valorant’s VCT Americas played 4 of the 5 matches of their Week 2 competition. All the details of the exciting tournament, in this note!
From what was the course of the weekend, VCT Americas started the week 2 of the tournament of Valorant most important for our continent. While there is still a pending game to finish the date, Leviathan and KRÜ They have already disputed their corresponding commitments.
Initially the week 2 had as protagonists of the inaugural meeting Cloud9 vs. LOUD he Saturday April 8. Despite having given up the first map of Split by 7-13the contest ended with victory for the Brazilian team by 2 to 1 after imposing so much on Ascent (13-8) and Pearl (13-7) in order to continue at the top of the standings.
On the other hand, Leviathan pitted RAGE in a very even series. The dragons had started on the right foot by exceptionally winning the site of Pearl by 13-11with the spice of reversing a negative partial of 3-9. However, RAGE woke up in time to stay with Ice box (13-5) and Ascent (13-10) and accumulate his second victory in the regular phase of VCT Americas.
Now, back in the day sunday 9/4the action in Valorant placed at NRG vs. Sentinels. This North American duel crowned N.R.G.who came from a defeat against LEV in the Week 1with a result of 2 to 0 in Lotus (13-10) and later in Ice box (13-2).
Then it was the turn for KRÜ vs. MiBR, where both teams needed a victory since they had just lost in their debut. the story with KRÜ was similar to what he suffered Leviathan. The roster got off to a good start by taking the starting map (9-13 in Ascent). However, he later fell to a solid comeback from his rival to finish 1-2 (Lotus: 13-11 and Pearl: 14-12 in favor of MiBR).
Beyond this, there are still 6 weeks before the end of the VCT Americas which houses the city of The Angels. Let us remember that the top 3 teams of the competition will classify the Valorant Champions 2023 and also to tokyo masterstournament of the highest international level.
Until now FURY and LOUD lead the table with 2V-0Dfollowed by Leviathan, NRG, Cloud9, MiBR and Sentinels (1V-1D). The table is closed KRÜ, 100 Thieves and Evil Geniusesthe latter two must finish the week 2 today at 4:00 p.m. (Argentina). I lived the crossing live and for free through the channels of Youtube and twitch of Valorant Americas.